‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate 

After five long years of unholy matrimony, Stephen King has kicked his partner to the curb, and he’s not about to apologize for it.

As for the identity of King’s erstwhile ally, well, don’t let your imagination run wild just yet. We’re not talking about a failed romance or a bitter divorce. No, the relationship that’s met its untimely demise is something far more unexpected — and far more consequential. You see, The Shining writer takes his role as a citizen and a truth-teller seriously, even if it means inviting a world of hate.

And so, with a heavy heart, King has bid farewell to the once-venerable bastion of journalism that he now sees as a shadow of its former self. If you hop over to the Washington Post‘s website, you’ll be greeted by their sanctimonious slogan: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Well, it seems democracy has been stabbed in the back and left to bleed out in the unforgiving light of day.

In an act of betrayal, the Post has decided to bow out of the presidential endorsement game, leaving their readers in the lurch. The declaration, dictated by none other than billionaire Jeff Bezos, has stirred a pot of controversy, and now, in a delicious twist of irony, disgruntled customers are threatening to take a chainsaw to their Amazon Prime memberships. Loyal readers felt as if they’d been sold a bill of goods, arguing that playing coy in the face of fascism is tantamount to treason.

Leading the charge is none other than Stephen King, the sultan of spine-chillers. King has made no secret of his disdain for the tangerine tyrant, Donald Trump, warning us that the sequel to his reign of error would be even more terrifying than the original. Well, he took one look at the Post‘s spineless stance and decided to take a stand, just like Mark Hamill.

After 5 years, I have canceled my subscription to the Washington Post. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 25, 2024

And all of this is happening against the backdrop of Trump’s descent into extremism. As the specter of irrelevance looms large, Trump and his MAGA minions are dialing up the crazy. We’ve got followers calling for the execution of women, while Trump promises a post-election utopia where ladies will frolic in fields of “happiness, health, confidence, and freedom.” Oh, and let’s not forget Tucker Carlson advocating for the “vigorous” spanking of underage girls. Charming.

Trump can’t even spell “border” correctly, and his economic plan is about as solid as a sandcastle in a tsunami, as evidenced by his train wreck of an interview with Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief. His grand vision for America seems to revolve around ransacking the Department of Education, kneecapping any attempt to address the existential threat of climate change, and bending the Justice Department to his despotic will. All while playing dress-up as the tinpot dictator he’s always dreamed of being, with Elon Musk as his trusty sidekick.

Trump is too busy gyrating his grandpa hips at town halls, like an Elvis impersonator. Is this the behavior of a man who should have his finger on the nuclear button? And is the Washington Post really going to abdicate its duty to call out this dangerous farce? Not if Stephen King has anything to say about it. When the master of the macabre sounds the alarm, well, most of us would be wise to listen.

…except, of course, the MAGA hornets. They’re too busy polishing their jackboots to pay attention to the warnings of a mere wordsmith.

I'm sorry they hurt you. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2024

Are you gay? Or just pretending? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 25, 2024

Might as well cancel your X account while you’re at it — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 25, 2024

These are the same troglodytes who think “owning the libs” is the height of political discourse, so we shouldn’t expect much in the way of clever repartee.

And while there are even more positive voices out-weighing the negativity with logic…

I cancelled my WaPo, too.

Last night, I cancelled my 39 year old LA Times subscription.

Nothing but disgust for both rags! — 🐰Untamed 💙 Bunny🐰 (@BoldBlueBunny) October 25, 2024

It is a disgrace that national news organizations have shrunk in fear because of Donald Trump’s threats and are now afraid to endorse a candidate. We are seeing America become 1930s Germany in front of our eyes! MAGA Nazis must be stopped by massive numbers of American Patriots! — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 25, 2024

… at the end of the day, there is no point in trolling King here. A few lost subscriptions aren’t going to bring the Washington Post to its knees, and Jeff Bezos isn’t exactly quaking in his space boots at the thought of a dip in his bottom line. That’s the real tragedy here.

