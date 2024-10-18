‘The man’s a dumpster fire’: Stephen King explains why voting for declining disaster Donald Trump is a non-negotiable November no-no

Rather fittingly, given his name, Stephen King is the monarch of Donald Trump mockery. The legendary author of Carrie, The Shining, It, and Misery has had an enormously significant pop culture impact on the last half-century. So, it’s great to see him continually using his massive platform to highlight the inadequacies of Trump, the most tragically inept president in American history — who, unfortunately, is a hair’s breadth away from a second term.

Recommended Videos

From two-word posts saying “Trump’s weird” to highlighting his many moments of idiocy, King loves nothing more than informing the world of how ludicrous the Republican Party nominee is as if to warn them he’s wholly unfit to lead the country.

In a recent post on the popular social media platform, King explicitly did that, saying that voting for Trump now, after his recent displays of cognitive decline (and, not to mention being twice indicted and convicted of countless literal crimes), would be “rationally and morally indefensible.

At this point, voting for Donald Trump would be rationally and morally indefensible. Cognitively speaking, the man’s a dumpster fire. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2024

King also quoted a post by @KamalaHQ that features a video of one of Trump’s most recent nonsensical ramblings. In the video, Trump appears to be talking about clean energy, but what he says makes about as much sense as his colossal lack of ability to dance.

Seriously, if you haven’t seen and heard the video, give it a watch — and if you’re a Trump supporter, justify it if you can. It’s a complete and utter indefensible load of poppycock. You genuinely have to worry about anyone who listens to the man talk and thinks, “Yeah, I agree with that.”

This is totally bonkers. https://t.co/84pJWU5143 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2024

Of course, X reacted accordingly to King’s posts.

How did X react?

Perfect take.💯 — John Collins (@Logically_JC) October 17, 2024

Many people agreed with King’s sentiments about voting for Trump being morally indefensible.

No disrespect to dumpsters, which serve a purpose. — Edge O. Erin (@EdgeOErin1) October 17, 2024

Trump's only strengths are in hating women and hating people who aren't white. AKA misogyny and racism. — Family Addiction Coach 💙 Patrick Doyle MSW (@PatrickDoyle_35) October 17, 2024

Trump wouldn't pass background check to work in a school cafeteria. Nor is he mentally stable enough to work in one. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 17, 2024

Meanwhile, others inexplicably jumped to the tangerine tool’s defense.

At this point, voting for Kamala Harris would be rationally and morally indefensible. Cognitively speaking, the woman’s a dumpster fire. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2024

I know Stephen King is famous for writing fiction… — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 17, 2024

Opinion was also split regarding the video in King’s quoted post. Thankfully, most people saw Trump’s words as the incoherent mess they were.

After he says "Does that make sense" thought I heard some guy say 'No'. Very faint — Paul Healey 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦 🍀🧙 (@Ukraine_Oracle) October 17, 2024

"does that make sense?"



"no. no sir it does not." — Anthony Citrano (@acitrano) October 17, 2024

It’s actually pretty normal for a 78 year old that’s in rapid, cognitive decline. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 17, 2024

Please tell me there’s a context that makes this makes sense 😂 — Amber Dawn 🌸 (@scotsandlit) October 17, 2024

Unsurprisingly, those defending him were less abundant under this post — they tend to hide when the evidence is undeniable — and the fact that those who did crawl from under their rocks to defend him had to explain what he was talking about says everything (sadly, it’s still not enough for them to stop seeing him as their messiah).

He’s talking about pollution from other countries that encircles the globe which makes the green narrative total BS you ignorant fck! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 17, 2024

All power to Stephen King for his continued efforts to bring Trump down. A 77-year-old man with his massive wealth could easily be resting up, enjoying his fortune, and not bothering with what’s happening in the world. Still, he continues to want the best for it (while relentlessly writing new books, may we add!) — and the fact he believes that means not electing a twice-indicted convicted felon to the post of the American presidency is admirable. Long may it continue.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy