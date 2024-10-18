‘Kamala’s support is collapsing with Black voters,’ says Donald Trump, who is collapsing physically, mentally, politically, socially, one could argue bigly…

Donald Trump has taken to social media to level an attack on his presidential opponent, saying Black voters’ support of Kamala Harris is “collapsing.”

The former president seems to be referencing recent polls that showed Harris having less support among Black male voters than her predecessor, Joe Biden, had four years ago. These poll results have reportedly set off alarm bells within the Democratic Party as the election inches closer, even though Harris still holds the lead in polling numbers of that demographic.

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Despite being narrowly behind Harris in terms of Black voter support, Trump took the time to revel in the polling news about his opponent, saying in a post on X that America’s Black community will “[lose] its political power forever” if Harris wins the election next month. If that sounds like a pretty sensible and articulate message stick around, because I haven’t detailed what’s in the rest of the post.

Naturally, since it’s Trump, it wasn’t long before the post devolved into the same old playbook of immigration fear-mongering that he has been reading from ever since that infamous dog-eating debate moment. The former president said Black people’s “cities are being used as illegal alien dumping grounds,” and that their “neighborhoods will all be majority migrant.”

Kamala’s support is collapsing with Black voters. Inflation is hell. Worse, their cities are being used as illegal alien dumping grounds. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the Black Community loses its political power forever because their neighborhoods will all be majority migrant. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2024

Ironically, Trump used the word “collapse” while referring to Harris in the post, since that argument about widespread immigration has already collapsed in on itself ten times over, to the point where the mayor of Springfield, Rob Rue, was forced to debunk claims that Haitian immigration had overrun the city.

Another point made by Trump in the same X post about how “inflation is hell” under the Biden-Harris administration also collapsed in on itself. Last month, it was revealed that inflation in the US had fallen to its lowest point in three years, so perhaps we shouldn’t be taking advice from the candidate whose inflation plan will worsen the problem, according to economists.

All this talk of “collapse” is also pretty interesting given Trump’s current state of physical and mental collapse. Earlier this week, he hosted a Town Hall event where the focus was not on election issues (who cares about those?!), but on a nearly 40-minute dance party complete with some cringe-inducing dance moves.

Donald Trump was so bored with Kristi Noem’s pre-screened Q&A town hall that he cut it off, demanded music, just stood on stage, and awkwardly danced for 30 minutes.



Not to mention he said he “enjoyed” two people fainting.



Weird. pic.twitter.com/AkQcLCmRId — Josh Sorbe 🥥🌴 (@joshsorbe) October 15, 2024

Elsewhere, Trump waged a Truth Social war with Fox News, seemed unable to answer a question about Google, misspelt the word “border” (despite being so obsessed with them), and mixed up the date of the election.

With all these signs of cognitive collapse — which have also come to include bizarre tangents about sharks and batteries and mentions of Hannibal Lecter — perhaps Trump needs to dispel all the chatter and simply release his medical records. Oh wait, he refuses to do that, too.

Perhaps someday soon (like November 5), all this discourse will be but a distant memory, and the only traces we have of Trump are the fake tan stains he leaves in his wake. Even then, we’re not counting out the possibility of a repeat of January 6 should Trump lose the election, a prediction which some voters have made following his election day slip-up earlier this week.

