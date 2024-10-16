‘Something is very off with this man’s brain’: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbra Streisand, Mary Trump, and more react to decrepit Donald’s town hall travesty

Former President Donald Trump had one of his weirdest rallies ever in Pennsylvania on Oct. 14. At one point, he stopped taking questions (after two medical emergencies in the crowd) and stood on the stage swaying and listening to music for more than 30 minutes. It’s hard to watch and even harder to defend, although his campaign tried, saying that people were so excited to see him they were fainting and that they stuck around to listen to his amazing playlist. Others see it differently.

Let’s start with Trump’s favorite group of women on The View. On Oct. 10, Trump said that co-host Sunny Hostin was “dumber than Kamala” and that Whoopi Goldberg was “demented.” Goldberg played a clip of Trump swaying on stage and said it “freaked her out” and that the whole incident “really upset” her.

TRUMP DANCES DURING TOWN HALL: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the former president's Monday town hall where instead of talking to voters, it took a bizarre twist. pic.twitter.com/wtEhUqntqU — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2024

Barbra Streisand also chimed in on his behavior, saying it was way out of the ordinary and that there was clearly something wrong with Trump’s mental facilities.

This is not normal. Particularly for someone running for President. He stood there and swayed for over 30 minutes. Something is very off with this man’s brain. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 15, 2024

This is far from the first time Streisand has set her targeting reticule on Trump. Back in July she accused the former president of not understanding that voting is a privilege for Americans, and was worried that he would “end all that.”

Trump’s niece Mary also spoke up about the issue. She echoed everyone else’s sentiments about the abnormality of the situation, saying that Trump was “decompensating in front of our eyes.” She accused his family and inner circle of not caring enough to take any type of action.

Donald is decompensating in front of our eyes. And there is not one person in his family or inner circle who cares enough about him to do anything about it. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 15, 2024

She also responded to a tweet from Kamala HQ after that account posted a Daily Beast article titled “Trump abruptly cancels another mainstream TV interview.” The post asked if the former president was okay and she simply said “No.”

The Kamala Harris campaign quickly jumped on the issue and mocked the former president, tweeting that she “hopes” he’s okay. The campaign has been going hard on claims of Trump’s failing health lately, and said he looked “lost, confused, and frozen on stage.” Trump typically ends his rallies by playing the 1978 disco classic “YMCA,” but he stayed on stage for nine more songs after that. The songs included hits from Guns N’ Roses to Elvis, and he stood in place and listened while it was going on.

Afterward, he sauntered into the crowd and mingled with some of the supporters who stayed behind, something he rarely does. The race is neck and neck, so any little misstep or action one way or the other has the potential to help either candidate.

Expect things to get bloodier between the two parties as we inch closer to election day. Every little thing that could sway the election will be magnified 1000%. Expect a lot more talk about Trump’s mental health, especially from the ladies at The View.

