‘The bright light America used to be is dimming’: Jasmine Crockett apologizes to the world for ‘enemy to the United States’ Donald Trump

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, the brave Texas Democrat who has made it her top priority to perform sweet, unforgettable takedowns of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their entire band of circus players masquerading as politicians, has once again dropped the hammer by explaining, in no uncertain terms, just exactly what the 47th POTUS is to this nation right now.

In times of crisis such as the one we’re living through, when the very foundations of democracy are threatened every day, and those who are supposed to uphold the Constitution constantly undermine it in the service of their aggravated self-interests and ego, when even speaking out turns you into a political target to be eliminated with backroom deals and lobbying, it takes a lot of courage to stand up against the tide of tyranny and make your voice heard. Crockett has been one such Representative, using her platform to constantly call out Trump on his distortions of truth and reality.

After warning of the catastrophic implications of Trump essentially acting as if he and Putin are best buddies, and after she sent Elon Musk packing with a verbal GPS to nowhere, Jasmine took to her X account to explain why “the bright light America used to be is dimming,” using her popular rhetorical style of alliteration to take the president to school.

“It’s been a long day, but in short, bullies ain’t s**t!” she wrote. “I don’t care what title you hold! This isn’t some long gone Reality TV show or failed casino. This is war! How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on a battlefield for his people?! Let me say this to the world, I am sorry that the bright light America used to be is dimming.”

Crockett then appeared for an extensive interview on MSNBC, where she explained why Trump turning his back on Zelenskyy is a catastrophic development for foreign policy in the history of the United States.

“Besides the fact that we’re talking about an ally, we’re talking about Ukraine; a country that was invaded. First, it started off with trying to change the facts. We don’t live in a world of alternative facts. Trying to change the reality of who invaded who, after we kept saying Trump was nothing but Putin’s puppet. We kept saying that he was palling around with Putin. But this comes at the heels of the UN voting with Russia, this also then is an opportunity for Trump to show that: No, America knows who our friends are and we’re going to stand with those friends. And unfortunately, he decided that he wanted to talk about his [Zelenskyy’s] clothes.”

The U.S. representative for Texas’s 30th congressional district further added that the only service Trump is “giving to us is driving our country apart.” She then launches into a listing of all the president’s heinous acts that have not only threatened national security but also ruined the country’s image overseas, ending it with the decisive statement: “As far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States.”

Watching the whole segment brings a measure of hope to our cynical hearts, signaling that perhaps all is not lost, so long as people like Crockett are willing to stand up to Trump, and call him out on the damage he’s doing to the country, and the world at large, through his dogged persistence on isolationist and populist policies.

