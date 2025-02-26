‘National hero’ Jasmine Crockett has 2 choice words for Elon Musk, and they aren’t ‘good job’

Stress over the insidious machinations of Donald Trump’s government has many Americans on constant high alert, as we keep a keen eye on the politicians who made his second term a reality.

Recommended Videos

But there are more figures in the political arena than just those soulless sellouts. While people like Elon Musk — not technically a politician, but increasingly one of the most powerful men in the world — Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Mitch McConnell pull focus, there are actual hardworking Representatives working overtime to slow their dangerous aims.

Take Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat whose brief tenure in the House of Representatives has already made her among America’s most popular left-leaning politicians. She burst into national — and international — conversations with that scathing (and surprisingly rhythmic) 2024 takedown of aforementioned MTG, and soon became a Democratic superstar.

She’s keeping up the superheroics now that Trump is officially in office, and she’s speaking for all of us as she unleashes that infamous vocabulary on Elon Musk. She spoke the two words on all of our minds in response to a question from a reporter, and it didn’t even require clever wordplay. We can still look forward to her eventual labeling of Musk as a Meager, Malignant, Maladjusted, Malevolent Madman, but for now she’s simply telling the DOGE head to “f*** off.”

NEW: I just asked Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett if she had a message to Elon Musk.



What would she say to him? Here was her answer:



“Fuck off.” pic.twitter.com/LvzTmmqY1C — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 25, 2025

Is it the most eloquent thing Crockett has ever said? Absolutely not. But was it the most satisfying development in state-side politics of the week? You bet it was. It follows directly in the wake of a similar sentiment from former MSNBC favorite Don Lemon, who yesterday told Megyn Kelly to “go f*** yourself,” after she made disparaging comments about former MSNBC host Joy Reid.

The kid gloves are finally coming off, for at least some of our national leaders, and it’s a wonder to behold. For years now — decades, really — the Democratic Party has taken on the role of the adult, while the GOP flails, complains, and bends the rules to its whim. We will always love Michelle Obama for going high when they go low, but the time for that kind of mature leadership seems to have passed. If we want to beat them, we have to play their game, and Crockett is quickly becoming a pro.

She’s not alone in that, but her latest clap-back proves just how well equipped she is to face off against the likes of Trump. He’s the name caller-in-chief, renowned for his juvenile insults and petty squabbles. He doesn’t register when a mature, experienced statesman tells him to be presidential, but when Stephen King, Adam Kinzinger, or Jasmine Crockett pop off? All of a sudden he’s invested.

If some name calling is what it takes to rile people up enough to fight back, so be it. More power to the likes of Crockett and Lemon, who — despite the criticism they’ll receive for their straightforward approach — are finally saying it like it is. Call a spade a spade, call a Nazi a Nazi, and when someone steals your government, attacks your friends, or tries to install a dictator, tell them to f*** right off.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy