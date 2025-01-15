‘Bless her heart’: Nancy Mace wants to physically fight Jasmine Crockett, and the entire country couldn’t be more on board

Tensions have been at an all-time high across Congressional ranks for years now, but as Donald Trump’s second term looms, things are ramping up.

The abysmal Cabinet picks currently engaging in confirmation hearings are proof enough of the direction this country is headed, but if you need a bit more convincing look no farther than South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace.

Mace already made a very unflattering name for herself in late 2024 when she attempted to out-bigot one of the far-right’s chief dogmatists, and she’s doing so once again with her enduring campaign against transgender people. Mace already established herself as among the most vocally transphobic members of Congress with her outburst against incoming Representative Sarah McBride — Congress’ first openly trans member — and she’s only doubled down in the time since.

All that hate has earned Mace plenty of toxic fans, but its also made her enemies among people with actual souls. Jasmine Crockett, one of the left’s superheroes of the moment, is clearly among Mace’s detractors, and she knows exactly how to rile up her 47-year-old rival.

She did just that — albeit seemingly unintentionally — while introducing an amendment to reinstate the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. At the tail end of an address regarding the amendment, in which Crockett championed the subcommittee’s return, the Congresswoman noted that one particular Representative (unnamed but clearly called out) has been at the forefront of trans fearmongering.

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now, so she’s gonna keep saying ‘trans trans trans’ so that people will feel threatened,” Crockett said. Prepping to give her colleague a nice educational opportunity, Crockett wound up with a “child, listen,” only to ignite the outrage of Mace, seated several rows away.

Mace seemingly lost it at Crockett’s use of the word “child,” and immediately lashed out, reminding her Congressional co-worker that she is “no child,” and is, in fact, a “grown woman.” Her protests, which lash out at Crockett’s word choice and claim Mace has “broken more glass ceilings” than Crockett ever will — doubtful — quickly bubbled over into an argument, which concluded when Mace brazenly invited Crockett to “take it outside” before slinging her microphone away in outrage.

If you want to see the difference between House Dems and House GOP, watch this:



Today, I introduced an amendment to reinstate the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.



My Republican colleague threatened to physically fight me about it.



Bless her heart. pic.twitter.com/m0F3tGGXxK — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 14, 2025

Immediately, Representative Maxwell Frost of Florida criticized Mace’s attempt to “incite violence against another member,” and asked that the words be taken down. This prompted an examination of the rules of decorum upheld by Congress, and likewise urged Mace to backtrack massively.

Now Mace is claiming that her phrasing of “take it outside” wasn’t threatening at all. She took to social media to claim she merely “wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight.” Apparently “take it outside” means something different in South Carolina, since — in every other state that I’ve visited — it universally translates to “let’s fight bro.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about my intentions during a heated exchange on women’s rights earlier today on Oversight.



Let me be clear: I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight. At no point was there any… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 15, 2025

Which is exactly how Crockett — and pretty much everyone else on the planet — took it, quickly resulting in a wave of hilarious takeaways from the exchange. Quite a few people volunteered to “hold Jasmine Crockett’s earrings and shoes” should a fight ever come to pass, while others shared images of Mace — complete with extraneous arm brace — pondering if “this is the Nancy Mace who wanted to “take it outside” with Jasmine Crockett?”

I would like to volunteer to hold Jasmine Crockett’s earrings and shoes if she goes outside to meet up with Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/ULR6t2SgDs — mistergeezy.bksy.social (@mistergeezy) January 15, 2025

You’re telling me this is the Nancy Mace who wanted to “take it outside” with Jasmine Crockett? pic.twitter.com/XwjXMOgNTg — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) January 14, 2025

Mace’s arm brace is the result of an exchange with a foster care advocate, in which he reportedly shook her hand and asked about trans rights. In an unceasing hunt for victimhood, Mace promptly warped the exchange into an attack, and continues to claim that her arm was injured in an “attack” that seemingly no one else witnessed.

And this is the same woman bold enough to invite Crockett to “take it outside?” Its a good thing the Congresswoman didn’t take her up on the offer. While there’s not a single person, even those supporting Mace, who believe Crockett would do anything but wipe the floor with her Republican opponent, Mace would likely claim “terrorism” and show up to the House floor in a full body cast, so its best we leave it at angry words, rather than actions.

