‘I’m not going to do it’: El Salvador’s wannabe strongman president clings to his pathetic pride while an innocent man rots in prison

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man erroneously deported from the U.S. and sent to an El Salvador prison that’s been described as a nightmare, may have just had his last chance at returning home ripped away by the country’s president.

Recommended Videos

Despite the fact that the Trump administration has admitted that Garcia should not have been sent there in the first place, neither the U.S. president nor the El Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, seem interested in saving this man from his terrible fate.

Bukele refuses to do the right thing

The conditions of his prison should tell you all you need to know about this man. But in case it wasn’t blatantly obvious that he’s evil, Bukele’s answer when asked if he would return Garcia will no doubt make your blood boil.

“How can I return him to the United States? Like if I smuggle him into the United States? Of course I’m not going to do it. The question is preposterous.”

First of all, why is he asking how he can return Garcia? Is he not literally the president of the country Garcia is currently in? Isn’t this Bukele’s prison? Is he being intentionally dense? His response makes no sense! He wouldn’t have to smuggle Garcia into the states as Garcia has every right to be in the states!

But it gets worse, as Bukele refuses to acknowledge the error saying, “We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists.” Evidently this guy has less brain cells than Trump which is probably why they get along so well. It’s well known that Garcia is not a terrorist or even a criminal so his refusal to acknowledge this proves he’s either ignorant of the situation, or his ego is so fragile that he’s incapable of recognizing his own mistake.

Donald Trump backs the El Salvadoran president

Trump, who we know is aware of the reality of the situation, decides to pipe up and also tell an outright lie at this point as he says, “They’d love to have a criminal released into our country. These are sick people.” Once again, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not a criminal and they can’t warp reality to try and present him that way. We already know, the government has already admitted it messed up, bringing this man home should not be an issue, so why isn’t he home already?

Attorney General Pam Bondi claims that “it’s up to El Salvador to return him.” Meanwhile advisor Stephen Miller claims Garcia was “sent to the right place,” despite the Supreme Court criticising the unlawful deportation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy