‘Take a look in the mirror’: Jasmine Crockett’s salty take on Hunter Biden’s pardon has the MAGA crowd choking on their own irony

Joe Biden’s decision to grant his son, Hunter Biden, a sweeping pardon is leading to pushback from people across political lines.

Recommended Videos

Disgruntled Democrats are upset at the president’s decision to go back on his word — Biden’s been adamant, over the last year, that he would not pardon his son — and outraged Republicans are furious that Hunter gets off scot-free. They seem to be missing a vital detail in the proceedings, unfortunately, but thankfully Jasmine Crockett is here to help clarify things.

The Texas politician was invited onto MSNBC in the wake of Biden’s bold move, and she spent a portion of her brief time on the air addressing MAGA supporters. Crockett is not among the salty Democrats upset at Biden for reversing on his original stance — in fact, she congratulated the president on making the right choice.

“Way to go Joe,” Crockett said, noting that she speaks only for herself, not the entire caucus. Sharing her congratulations with Biden, Crockett noted that “at the end of the day, we know that we have a 34 count convicted felon that is about to walk into the White House.”

She then addressed all of the spiraling MAGAs who’ve been foaming at the mouth since Biden’s pardon came down. “Anyone that wants to clutch their pearls now, because he decided that he was going to pardon his son, I would say: Take a look in the mirror.”

https://twitter.com/DemocraticWins/status/1863401454762873119

As Crockett accurately noted, the Trump Cabinet so far is already made up of criminals and conmen, and it’s nowhere near complete yet. “This Cabinet has more people accused of sexual assault than any incoming Cabinet probably ever in the history of America,” she added, noting that we truly are “living in unprecedented times.”

Crockett isn’t wrong. Trump’s Cabinet so far is increasingly a who’s who of rich East Coast criminals. Numerous people on his incoming staff have faced investigations, damning accusations, and even harsh sentencing, and yet people on the right are upset over Biden’s son — who admittedly did break the law — getting off scot-free? Where’s your outrage over a convicted felon making his way into the highest office in the land? Or how about his willingness to tap people he’s previously pardoned for positions in his government? Some of them related to him?

Trump has already done almost exactly what Biden did, just not for his own kids. Let’s not forget that he absolutely aims to do the same for himself once he takes office, so let’s not pretend the pardon ability isn’t broadly wielded for selfish purposes. Just as those investigations into Hunter were politically motivated, so are nearly all pardons handed out by presidents. They’re used as a means to stir up support, as a method of righting long-ago wrongs, and in some cases, as a pathway to protect family members and allies.

That’s how Biden used it with his early December pardon, and that’s exactly how Trump intends to use it when he pardons himself of his innumerable crimes, and when he pardons all the patsies and so-called “patriots” his incitements have landed in hot water.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy