Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms that no one other than Marjorie Taylor Greene should be pardoned, ever

There are certain things we can wake up every day knowing are unalterably true: the sky is blue, the grass is green, Donald Trump is neon orange, and Marjorie Taylor Greene will have shared shameless lies on social media before you’ve had your first coffee. So you can bet that President Biden pardoning his son, Hunter, over the weekend turned her into a chain-tweeting Chatty Kathy on Monday morning. Never mind how shamelessly hypocritical her criticism was.

Once again proving Elon Musk’s extended character limit was probably a personal request, MTG tweeted a veritable vitriolic essay in response to Hunter’s pardon, blasting Biden for his supposed double-standards. “The FBI didn’t raid Hunter Biden’s bedroom, they raided Barron’s bedroom,” Greene began, already stretching the truth like she’s MAGA’s Elastagirl. “Just think about that. That’s how morally corrupt all of these people are.”

As a transphobic, space laser-peddling car-destroyer calling someone else “morally corrupt” suggests, Greene’s rant is gallingly lacking in self-awareness. I won’t repeat the whole thing verbatim here because, well, life’s too short — honestly, some of Trump’s rallies have ended quicker than this — but Greene’s general point, skewed as it is, trumpets the traditional Trumpian untruth of the “Biden Crime Family.”

“Joe did not pardon Hunter because he is a father who loved his son like the mockingbird media and Democrat liars are saying,” she rambles. “Hunter is not just Joe’s son, he is his business partner, and Hunter sold his Dad’s power and influence for millions while Joe was VP and beyond.”

Memory-addled Marjie then goes on to accuse Biden of pardoning multiple close relatives and allies across his years in power “in order to create the illusion that Trump, not Biden, was the criminal.” She wraps up her rant with a final question that kills any credibility her argument might’ve had in an instant: “How many more pardons are coming for Biden family members and others?”

The problem is MTG curiously forgets to mention something extremely pertinent in her tirade accusing Biden of dishing out pardons to his entire family, and presumably other heinous criminals like Sideshow Bob, Arthur Fleck, and the guy that killed Bambi’s mother (gasp, he was a hunter, too — maybe she’s onto something?). What Marj doesn’t want us to remember is that she herself has been granted a pardon by Trump.

And she’s far from the only one. Far-right writer Dinesh D’Souza had a similar reaction to the Hunter Biden development, whereupon he was swiftly reminded about his own presidential pardon.

You were literally pardoned by Trump. https://t.co/2DaBTQVQPA — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 2, 2024

And the list goes on. Other Trump pardons include Botox fiend Matt Gaetz and Masked Singer/unmasked whinger Rudy Giuliani. Look at them all, it’s like The Brady Bunch reboot of your nightmares.

Every one of these corrupt sons of bitches asked Donald Trump for a presidential pardon pic.twitter.com/yCCp2E63Aw — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) December 2, 2024

Biden’s pardoning of his son is naturally a highly divisive decision that is angering Democrats and Republicans alike, and there’s certainly a debate to be had over whether the POTUS has forgotten what separates him from his nemesis in his final weeks on the job. That said, there’s clearly a world of difference between Biden’s bending of his morals out of fatherly concern and Trump pumping out pardons like Oprah giving out cars. “It’s a long time to Jan. 20,” Greene concludes her tweet. Well, the next four years are going to be a heck of a lot longer.

