‘I’ll never love another president again’: Matt Gaetz just told us way too much about his feelings for Trump, and it’s giving us the ick

Matt Gaetz must be upset about his withdrawal as the attorney general nominee, not just because it was spurred by an influx of shady allegations, but because it also means he’s one step further away from the president-elect he so creepily “love[s].”

Seemingly discontent with only the side-eyes he caught from that House Ethics Committee investigation, the Republican politician has drawn even more unwanted attention in the form of a social media post in honor of the subject of his sycophancy, Donald Trump. Taking to X, coincidentally owned by another Trump loyalist, Gaetz wrote that he’ll “never love another president again.”

I’ll never love another president again. — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) November 28, 2024

Sure, he completely butchered and ruined the lyrics of Lady Gaga’s song “I’ll Never Love Again” (a sin for which he’ll never be forgiven, perhaps even worse than his crimes against botox), but Gaetz’s response is extra bizarre when you discover what it’s in response to. Trump, very much the forefather of spreading love and inclusivity, shared a Thanksgiving Day message to Americans, which on its surface should be relatively straightforward.

Perhaps a call for all those who celebrate to put aside their differences and come together? Or a reminder that, as our conservative great uncles descend upon the Thanksgiving Day turkey, we really do have more in common than what separates us? Nope, this is Trump, so the Thanksgiving Day message goes all of four words before unravelling into divisive rhetoric.

In proof that the period key on his phone is broken, Trump wished a “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2024

Even when he wins, Trump somehow still seems bitter, which is probably why he’s always slurping down a McDonald’s Coca-Cola to counteract all that bitterness. While some might read his message and question how one could defy the laws of punctuation with such confidence (Unnecessary Capital Letters Included), Gaetz saw Trump’s post and somehow got the warm and fuzzies.

So warm, and so fuzzy, in fact, that it made him declare he’ll never love another president, which is far more than what Melania Trump can say. While Gaetz’s comment alone is enough to give you the ick, it is surprisingly not the only example of a politician whose loyalty to Trump borders on the obsessively creepy. In a Thanksgiving Day post of his own, vice president-elect JD Vance shared an image of his and Trump’s faces photoshopped over a husband and wife serving a meal, with the depressing election results in lieu of a turkey.

Vance took on the stereotypical wife duties with a floral dress and an apron, all-but confirming he’d happily place homemaker were it not for Melania, or at this rate, the quasi-FLOTUS that is Elon Musk.

Regardless, both Gaetz and Vance’s compliments somehow come off less cringe-inducing than those delivered by Trump, who once compared his former presidential opponent to the “most beautiful actress I’ve ever seen.” Yikes. Granted, he also labelled her a communist, but somehow Trump’s praise feels yuckier than his insults, which must be where Gaetz gets it from.

