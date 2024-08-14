Why did Donald Trump call Kamala Harris ‘Camilla’ and compare her to Melania? The bizarre ‘TIME’ cover SNAFU, explained

Elon Musk’s interview with Donald Trump has already provided us with many baffling moments, from the tech problems, to the former president’s new lisp that came out of nowhere. However, Trump’s comments on Kamala Harris have to be one of the weirdest elements of that hot mess.

Recommended Videos

If you missed it I don’t blame you, the whole thing was a pretty lengthy ordeal and Musk didn’t exactly ask any pressing questions. Despite that, it’s still got people talking, and one of the most talked about moments has to be when Trump came out with some pretty wild compliments towards the opposition.

Known for being pretty vicious towards his political opponents, Donald had a very out of character moment when he compared Kamala Harris to his own wife. Talking about the Time Magazine cover featuring the Democrat candidate, Trump commented “she looked very much like our great first lady Melania.” He then went on to say that “she’s a beautiful woman.”

Trump on the Kamala Harris’ Time magazine cover:



“Actually, she looked very much like our great first lady Melania. She didn't look like Camilla, that’s right. But of course she’s a beautiful woman.”



What?? pic.twitter.com/C58uJUqgCJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 13, 2024

First of all, ew. Second of all, what on Earth is he talking about? You have to admit that is quite an odd way of talking about your political opponent — it’s weird how a compliment from Trump somehow seems more sinister than an insult. And what’s with comparing her to his own wife? Is he okay? It almost seems like he was attempting to be nice, but it just came out all wrong and ended up sounding creepy more than anything. Then again, just like Melania, I imagine Kamala wants nothing to do with Trump either, so maybe they really are more alike than we think.

People were already speculating that Trump might have had a stroke due to his newly developed speech impediment, and now this weird rambling only seems to further suggest that something might be wrong. Then again, he is known for weird lengthy rambles that say nothing of meaning so maybe this is normal for him, I just don’t know anymore.

What’s with calling Kamala “Camilla?”

Oh, and who is Camilla? Was that a simple slip up? Or is it another mind game being played by the Republican candidate? He’s already given her a few nicknames including “Kamabla,” a baffling moniker that has everybody scratching their heads. Some have wondered if Trump is intentionally getting her name wrong to assert dominance in some way, but it’s just making him look like a fool.

Some have speculated that he was referencing Camilla from the Royal family, wife of King Charles, but again, that doesn’t really make sense, why would Kamala look like Camilla? Why would she look like anyone other than herself? Or does Trump really think he’s going up against the Queen Consort of England?

Isn’t Camilla the Royal Consort of England because she’s married to King Charles? — TJ (@ProveIt91383273) August 13, 2024

Others thought that Donald Trump was just going mad.

Trump has gone mad, he even try to hit on the VP — Pradeep. (@Rising_Mahratta) August 13, 2024

If you ask me, that’s the most likely answer. What else could possibly explain his bizarre statement? When it comes to Donald Trump, trying to decode his thoughts and words are an almost impossible task, and he rarely explains what he means. Remember “Covfefe?” I do, and still I lay awake at night trying to figure out what he was trying to say.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy