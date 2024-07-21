Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Donald Trump RNC speech
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘He’s an embarrassment to the United States’: Donald Trump’s never-ending RNC ramble reveals why it’s time for him to put politics in the rearview

His near-death experience failed to bring about any miracles.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 09:07 am

For those of us who were able to sit through the entirety of Donald Trump’s speech at the RNC, I feel like we deserve the offer of some sort of prize by way of compensation.

Recommended Videos

The first couple of minutes almost seemed like Trump had been somewhat humbled. Hope was for him to keep it short and sweet, but no, the former president hasn’t changed a bit since his near death experience as he’s right back to his old self. Clearly he loves the sound of his own voice as Trump kept on rambling for an ear-aching 90 minutes and most of it was just meaningless waffling.

He started off speaking about unifying the country and being a president for all citizens. He also called \the antagonistic language being used to paint political figures as evil and demanded that it should be dropped. Right after saying this, he continued to spout antagonistic rhetoric against his opponents, accusing them of being undemocratic. Apparently, he only wants people to stop talking about him that way, but it’s fine to badmouth Biden, Pelosi, and anyone else who stands up against him.

He also gave an in-depth re-telling of the shooting with his own classic Trump embellishments. He then went on to make grand promises of securing the border, a soaring economy, and a return to law and order on the streets. He pulls out all of his trademark moves — fearmongering, lying about facts, and blaming the “illegal aliens.” By the end of his rambling that left brains severely fried, many were forced to question whether Donald Trump really is fit to be the U.S. President.

People have expressed their doubts about Donald Trump

Hollywood A-lister Morgan Freeman took to X to give his two cents on Trump’s speech. The Shawshank Redemption star called it “Awful, just rambling, incoherent nonsense,” criticizing the Republican candidate for failing to lay out a solid vision and continuing to divide the country even further.

Even members of Trump’s own party don’t want to support his shenanigans anymore. Responses to Freeman’s post saw a mix of Trump supporters and Trump deriders arguing between themselves. While some disagreed with Freeman and claimed that the Republican candidate was the truly democratic option, others mentioned the baffling amount of lies told by the man during the 90-minute speech.

Freeman isn’t the only one who feels this way. On X #DropOutDon is trending with many pointing to the many valid reasons why voting for the businessman (who relies on frauds) is a very bad idea. 

Some have also referred to the MAGA crowd as a cult, comparing them and Trump to Charles Manson and his group.

It really is time to put this man’s toxic politics behind us. But despite this, we just know that Donald Trump isn’t going to drop out of the race since the man’s ego and ever-increasing greed are just too big to allow him to admit he is not fit to run a country and needs to stand down.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.