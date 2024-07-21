‘He’s an embarrassment to the United States’: Donald Trump’s never-ending RNC ramble reveals why it’s time for him to put politics in the rearview

For those of us who were able to sit through the entirety of Donald Trump’s speech at the RNC, I feel like we deserve the offer of some sort of prize by way of compensation.

The first couple of minutes almost seemed like Trump had been somewhat humbled. Hope was for him to keep it short and sweet, but no, the former president hasn’t changed a bit since his near death experience as he’s right back to his old self. Clearly he loves the sound of his own voice as Trump kept on rambling for an ear-aching 90 minutes and most of it was just meaningless waffling.

He started off speaking about unifying the country and being a president for all citizens. He also called \the antagonistic language being used to paint political figures as evil and demanded that it should be dropped. Right after saying this, he continued to spout antagonistic rhetoric against his opponents, accusing them of being undemocratic. Apparently, he only wants people to stop talking about him that way, but it’s fine to badmouth Biden, Pelosi, and anyone else who stands up against him.

He also gave an in-depth re-telling of the shooting with his own classic Trump embellishments. He then went on to make grand promises of securing the border, a soaring economy, and a return to law and order on the streets. He pulls out all of his trademark moves — fearmongering, lying about facts, and blaming the “illegal aliens.” By the end of his rambling that left brains severely fried, many were forced to question whether Donald Trump really is fit to be the U.S. President.

People have expressed their doubts about Donald Trump

Hollywood A-lister Morgan Freeman took to X to give his two cents on Trump’s speech. The Shawshank Redemption star called it “Awful, just rambling, incoherent nonsense,” criticizing the Republican candidate for failing to lay out a solid vision and continuing to divide the country even further.

Trump’s RNC speech was absolutely awful. Just rambling, incoherent nonsense. He didn’t lay out a vision, he just divided the country further. He’s an embarrassment to the United States. My fellow Americans, let’s reject this man in 2024. #DropOutDon pic.twitter.com/aioHQPfRI3 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 19, 2024

Even members of Trump’s own party don’t want to support his shenanigans anymore. Responses to Freeman’s post saw a mix of Trump supporters and Trump deriders arguing between themselves. While some disagreed with Freeman and claimed that the Republican candidate was the truly democratic option, others mentioned the baffling amount of lies told by the man during the 90-minute speech.

#DropOutDon is trending

Freeman isn’t the only one who feels this way. On X #DropOutDon is trending with many pointing to the many valid reasons why voting for the businessman (who relies on frauds) is a very bad idea.

"I can’t vote for Trump because I know he is a convicted felon who can’t vote for himself” •Rina Shah

This should be the mindset set of all Women!

#TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident#DropOutDon pic.twitter.com/ltTDPUEoVG — Shayla Sweatt (@shay_sweatt) July 21, 2024

Some have also referred to the MAGA crowd as a cult, comparing them and Trump to Charles Manson and his group.

It really is time to put this man’s toxic politics behind us. But despite this, we just know that Donald Trump isn’t going to drop out of the race since the man’s ego and ever-increasing greed are just too big to allow him to admit he is not fit to run a country and needs to stand down.

