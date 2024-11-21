Matt Gaetz delivers epic blow to Donald Trump with AG withdrawal announcement

Controversial former Florida U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has announced his withdrawal from consideration for attorney general in the second Trump administration.

In an X post, Gaetz said in part, “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback — and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

Gaetz’s post added in part, ” … I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

The status of the Gaetz ethics report

Gaetz resigned his U.S. House of Representative seat after Trump announced his AG pick, and Trump’s nomination came amid a House Ethics Committee into Gaetz over allegations of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct involving minors, and drug use, according to CBS News.

With Gaetz gone from the House, the committee lost its jurisdiction over the outspoken Trump supporter. The day before Gaetz backed out, the committee was deadlocked on whether the report would be released, according to the Associated Press. The committee said they would meet again Dec. 5 to reconsider the decision.

New allegations may be coming

According to CNN, Gaetz, who would have been the first AG with no previous Justice Department experience, is accused of two 2017 sexual encounters with a then 17-year-old girl and an adult woman. The women say Gaetz paid them for sex. The Gaetz accuser, who was a minor at the time, called for the Ethics Committee report to be released.

A source told the outlet one of those encounters had not yet been reported when Gaetz dropped his AG bid. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Last year, the Justice Department investigated the Gaetz case, and no criminal charges were filed, and at that time, the House Ethics Committee began its inquiry.

Before he withdrew, attorney John Clune, representing one of Gaetz’s accusers, wrote on X, “Mr. Gaetz’s likely nomination as Attorney General is a perverse development in a truly dark series of events. We would support the House Ethics Committee immediately releasing their report. She was a high school student and there were witnesses.”

A “tenacious attorney”

In his statement announcing Gaetz’s AG nomination, Trump called him “a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney” who will end “Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore America’s badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.” Gaetz responded in a post, “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”

After Gaetz announced his withdrawal, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect.”

Trump added, “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” After Gaetz’s decision, Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin said, “I think because of the reports that were coming out, it was probably a good decision,” The New York Times reported.

