Uh oh, a hacker may have found ‘damaging testimony’ about Matt Gaetz engaging in naughtiness with a 17-year-old

Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz has been at the center of a long-running investigation for a list of serious offenses, the most damning being the trafficking allegations.

President-elect Donald Trump made some pretty awful calls when it came to deciding who would fill the roles in his cabinet. By far one of his worst choices was Gaetz, who Trump has given the forthcoming role of Attorney General. Ah yes, let’s put the man who was under investigation for having sex with a minor in a position where he’ll serve as the main advisor on all legal matters.

What could go wrong? Mind you, considering all the bad things Trump has been found guilty of, (and the things he is yet to be found guilty of) I’m sure Gaetz and Trump will get along like a house on fire. In Matt’s case, there were two investigations; one was being conducted by the House Ethics Committee, and the other was the Justice Department.

The DoJ ended its investigation last year without bringing charges, and after recently resigning his seat, Gaetz no longer falls under the Ethics Committee jurisdiction. So does that mean the investigation is over? Possibly, but a recent leak from a supposed hacker might provide some damning evidence against Gaetz.

What did the hacker find?

Sharing the breaking news, The New York Times reported that a hacker by the name of Altam Beezley had somehow gained access to a file containing 24 exhibits. One of these exhibits is purported to be sworn testimony from a woman who claims Gaetz had sex with her when she was just 17 years of age. The file is supposedly part of a civil defamation case.

17 years old is still very much a child. Republicans constantly preach about protecting the children, especially when it comes to the subject of LGBT issues, yet people will somehow try to defend Gaetz’s behavior. If they want to “protect the kids,” they might want to make sure their own house is in order first.

If this turns out to be true, it could also lend credence to the other allegations against Gaetz, and could even lead to the investigation being reopened. Of course, the file has yet to be made public, so at the moment, we only have Altam Beezley’s word regarding what is in there. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

On X, MAGA conspiracy theorists predictably accused the Democratic party, the FBI, and the media of colluding in an attempt to fabricate evidence against Gaetz.

And by “hacker”, you mean the fbi. — Blake (@TheChosen1Blake) November 19, 2024

Did you hear about the hunter biden laptop!? You are a complete joke now. No one listens to you and all of our children will grow up knowing the truth. Good luck. — Chicken Bawker (@Chicken_Bawker) November 19, 2024

Meanwhile, others wanted to see the information published.

And will you be publishing this information or are you afraid to upset the right? — Kevin (@TheBondGuy2) November 19, 2024

Matt Gaetz has consistently denied the allegations, as you’d expect, and lawmakers are now calling for the findings of the House Ethics Committee to be made public. Could this all put the Floridian’s job at stake? Well, it certainly makes things more difficult for him, but at the moment, we can only hope. We’ll have to wait and see whether Altam Beezley is able to deliver the supposed file somehow.

