Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The results of the 2024 elections are here, and God has a few words to say to America
Creation of Adam via Getty Images / Screengrab of Donald Trump via Fox 9
Category:
Social Media
News
Politics

The results of the 2024 elections are here, and God has a few words to say to America

Fun fact: When Nietzsche stated “God is dead” he was actually using the power of foresight to comment on the results of the 2024 U.S. election.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 10:37 am

The same day the 2024 presidential race was decided, God packed his bags and broke up with the U.S. Now, evidence suggests He may not come back for at least the next four years.

Recommended Videos

“Make America Pray Again,” Donald Trump said months ago, making his manipulative sales pitch as he held a $60 Bible containing not only God’s word but also the nation’s founding documents – the same documents that have something to say about the separation of church and state – plus the “God Bless the USA” chorus handwritten by Lee Greenwood, because why not.

When he made the proclamation, Trump likely did not have in mind the millions of American residents – not to mention citizens of other nations – who would be praying not to have a repeat of 2016 and the four years that followed – only exponentially worse this time around.

Taking into consideration how fearful and anxious people were about the result of this particular election, it is unsurprising to learn that God was awfully busy with all the prayers coming in on Nov. 5.

Christian pro-Trump supporters believe that the billionaire felon will “unite the nation under God,” even though, especially this election cycle, he and his underlings have employed a kind of rhetoric that may inspire anything but unity and harmony. Unbeknownst to them, these individuals fell for what was little more than a persistent marketing strategy that sought to exploit and weaponize their religious beliefs and secure their votes without genuinely sharing their faith.

Sufficient citizens of this nation have made their misguided dreams come true, while everyone else is now entering a nightmare that feels straight out of 1984.

Even God and Satan have to agree on this

In the aftermath of this race to the White House, God has apparently had enough and decided to cut ties with America. Trump supporters in the comments were not pleased with this decision. So, true to the MAGA spirit, they decided to come for God, in a way that only reasonable, God-loving, virtuous people could:

Well, one has come to expect this kind of crude, hateful rhetoric from X users, a social media site that, with Elon Musk at the helm, has notoriously become a breeding ground for disinformation and vitriol. In a recent article published in The Atlantic, staff writer Charlie Warzel stated unequivocally: “X is no longer a social-media site with a white-supremacy problem, but a white-supremacist site with a social-media problem.”

While they are known to be as unalike as fire and ice, even Satan seemed to align with God on the issue of the 2024 election results, if one is to interpret this post as expressing the disbelieving outrage that it seems to denote:

As much as we may joke to cope, God does not have an X in actuality, but if He had, I’d reckon he would tweet something along these lines. There is no “love thy neighbor” in Trump’s mentality and proposed policies, only if the definition of “neighbor” were restricted to those directly on his side – which, news flash, is not the Bible’s intended reading. One’s “neighbor” is not someone who lives in the house next to mine and shares all my beliefs, but anyone we encounter in our paths.

America will not be more united under someone who ran a campaign fueled on fear, hate, and lies, nor will it be any more productively connected with the rest of the world it is a part of. All we can do now is pray for the best and hope there is still someone who’ll listen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.