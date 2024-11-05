God just tweeted His every thought about Donald Trump, and here’s what He had to say

Amid the 2024 U.S. elections, many have made their stances clear on which candidate they support as the next POTUS. As the political discourse grew more intense, both sides rallied to make their case for the type of leader they wanted in the coming years. One divine being had plenty to say about candidate Donald Trump, and he told it like it is.

On Nov. 4, 2024, God (@TheTweetOfGod) — or at least his social media manager — posted a tweet on X, unleashing a deluge of adjectives describing the 6’3” orange-hued man-baby that is Trump. He preceded the post with another tweet that read, “The tweet I am about to send took Me as many days to create as the universe. Whether it will be as widely deemed a failure remains to be seen. But here we go.”

The Trump tweet started with “Donald Trump is…” followed by a long list of words, some of which include “justice-obstructor,” “stony-hearted,” “climate-denying,” “Kim Jong Un-flirting,” “ALL CAPS ABUSING,” “untruthful,” “untrusted,” and “self-obsessed.” Take a look at the complete tweet below.

Donald Trump is a mean, mad, cruel, sad, pompous, puny, lonely, loony, horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad, dippy, disturbed, dopey, deranged, distorted, demented, delirious, delusional, MAGAlomaniac, psychopathic, sociopathic, lead-the-whole-world-down-the-garden-pathic,… — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 4, 2024

Millions viewed God’s tweet and many took to the comments section to add their own descriptions to the list. User @DannieD01 said, “God has spoken and let the church say Amen,” while @MauricioDonofr1 wrote, “At least now, we know what you spent the 7th day doing.”

God has been vocal about Donald Trump since 2011

There is at any one time an equal amount of good and evil in the world, so the presence of Donald Trump means the average morality of everyone else is now slightly good. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 3, 2024

The lengthy post wasn’t God’s first tweet about Trump. He has posted several tweets throughout the years that clearly show what he thinks of the former president, some more scathing than others but always amusing, at least to the anti-Trump community. In one 2012 post, God wrote, “Donald Trump is a**holier-than-thou.” In 2019, God sarcastically tweeted, “I have chosen Donald Trump to be President because I strongly dislike Western civilization and wish it to end.” Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, another tweet was posted saying, “Keeping six feet away from Donald Trump has been good health advice since 1946.”

God joined Twitter in 2010 and currently has 5.9 million followers. Interestingly, he only follows one account, that of Justin Bieber’s, which just goes to show that God is, indeed, a true Belieber. The @TheTweetOfGod account is the brainchild of David Javerbaum, an Emmy award-winning comedy writer who formerly worked at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. As for why he started the God account, Javerbaum revealed that it was to drum up interest for a book he was writing back then. The Last Testament: A Memoir by God was released in 2011, but he found it difficult to stop tweeting and by then, the account had become so popular. “It’s very hard to stop… The likes and the re-tweets going up and up, and it gets your pheromones going,” he said.

In 2015, Javerbaum’s book and God account was adapted into a Broadway spectacular titled An Act of God, with Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory fame taking the lead role as the Almighty God and Father. The following year, the show returned for a limited time with Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes assuming the lead.

