Jim Parsons has finally revealed whether or not he’ll shout ‘BAZINGA’ in Max’s upcoming ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff

It has been 17 years since the sitcom The Big Bang Theory debuted on TV screens. The show, created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, ran for 12 seasons and ended in 2019. The show’s stars have since gone on to pursue other projects, but there are questions about whether Jim Parsons — who played Sheldon Cooper — will be reprising his role in the newest spinoff of the series.

The spinoff series Young Sheldon aired from Sept. 2017 to May 2024, and it revolved around the life of child prodigy Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Iain Armitage, as he navigated life growing up in the fictional town of Medford, Texas. Parsons served as the narrator in the series and was never seen onscreen, except for the series finale when old Sheldon made an appearance.

Another spinoff series, titled Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, is premiering on Oct. 17, 2024. It’s a direct sequel to Young Sheldon but this time, it centers around Sheldon’s older brother Georgie Cooper, and his relationship with his wife Mandy McAllister. It seems the spinoffs keep on coming as another one is reportedly in the works, and it’s tied to The Big Bang Theory’s most beloved character.

What is the next spinoff about?

News about the next spinoff was released in April 2023, but back then, no other details were announced regarding the cast members or the plot. Now, however, Variety has learned that the new series, which has yet to have a title, will be featuring three familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory. The three actors have talent-holding deals that ensure they will be starring in the show when plans move forward.

In the show, Sheldon and his friends frequented the comic book store – The Comic Center of Pasadena – owned by Stuart Bloom, portrayed by Kevin Sussman. It is speculated that the spinoff will revolve around him and his place of business. The two other actors who are said to be making an appearance are Lauren Lapkus, who played the role of the shop’s assistant manager and Bloom’s love interest Denise; and Brian Posehn, who portrayed geologist Bert Kibbler. As of writing, the show is in the development stage and has not been greenlit, and no other details are available.

Jim Parson says ‘never say never’

Parsons recently appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? where he was asked whether Sheldon Cooper would be appearing in the new spinoff. The actor answered in the negative but said he was open to possibilities.

“As we sit here now, no, but also I say never say never to anything, because life just changes so much.”

Parsons went on to say that The Big Bang Theory was special how it was, and he didn’t want to change that. “They call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that,” he continued. However, he said that was how he felt at that moment but “life is very long.” It seems he is at least willing to explore options when it comes to playing Sheldon again in the future. Parsons won four Emmy awards and one Golden Globe for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper. He has since worked on several TV shows, movies, and theater productions after The Big Bang Theory wrapped up.

