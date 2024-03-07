Is Sheldon Cooper gay? The ‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ character, explained

Sheldon Cooper’s high IQ and eccentric personality make for a very confusing combination when watching The Big Bang Theory. At times, the physicist shows all signs attributed to asexuality, but the show’s most ardent fans will tell you that the truth is more complicated.

How does one even unravel a character as frustratingly baffling as Sheldon? The man is a physicist with groundbreaking theories that could change the world’s perception of science forever, yet he spends most of his time geeking over comic book characters and playing the latest role-playing games (that aspect, at least, we can empathize with entirely) and the rest of it is dedicated to maintaining his absurd, socially inept ways.

Sheldon is your typical tortured genius trope manifested in a comedy. The kind of person who struggles with human emotion and is constantly criticized for their lack of empathy. The kind you’ve probably seen a hundred times, but never laid bare in the context of a sitcom.

Sheldon’s relationships have always been a point of hilarity for The Big Bang Theory, and the romantic ones, rare though they may be, usually make the situation even more hilarious. Add all of this awkwardness to the fact that Sheldon had a very strict religious upbringing on his mother’s side, and you’ll realize why most people would find his sexuality questionable.

Is Sheldon Cooper gay?

Photo via CBS

While Sheldon’s sexuality is never directly addressed in the course of The Big Bang Theory, it’s safe to assume that the character is mostly nonchalant towards romantic relationships. This changes when Amy Fowler comes into his life, however, recognized by an online dating site as Sheldon’s perfect match.

At first, Sheldon and Amy bring all of their social awkwardness to bear on this tenuous relationship, but as the seasons pass and this mostly intellectual bond develops between them, they realize that there may be more to what they share than the witty back-and-forths. Eventually, Sheldon admits to himself that Amy is his girlfriend, and they end up getting married in the season 11 finale.

As for the question of whether Sheldon is gay, or why some people may subconsciously feel inclined to ask this question, it may have to do with the actor who portrays him. Jim Parsons came out as gay in an interview with The New York Times in 2012 and revealed that he’d been in a relationship with Todd Spiewak for a decade. Parsons and Spiewak tied the knot in 2017 and are still together in 2024 as far as the public knows.

And there’s your answer, folks. While Sheldon Cooper himself may not necessarily be attracted to his own gender, the actor who portrays him is openly gay and constantly advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in the entertainment industry.