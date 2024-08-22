Jasmine Crockett is one of those representatives you’ll have to think twice before crossing. If not, you’ll probably get your butt handed to you.

Remember when she left the ever-so noisy Marjorie Taylor Greene speechless? Not many people have that to their credit, and she certainly stood her own against the controversial Republican. And that’s just one of the reasons why the outspoken Jasmine Crockett continues to go viral. Recently, she turned heads for her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Crockett’s quick wit and snarky responses are media gold, and honestly, we’re not complaining anytime she puts some of the Republican members in their place. Will she be going viral again anytime soon? You can bet! But until then, here are 5 Hall of Fame Jasmine Crockett viral moments we’ve had the pleasure of witnessing.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention

BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett just demolished Donald Trump for being born with a spoon in a mouth and still being a criminal fraudster. Donald Trump is exactly who shouldn’t be representing hardworking Americans. Retweet so all Americans see this.pic.twitter.com/vneKNAup0N — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 20, 2024

Representative Crockett’s most recent viral moment came at the 2024 DNC where she gave a speech endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign. Rep. Crockett compared V.P. Harris to her opponent, former president Trump. The speech went viral due to some whip-smart lines like, “She [Harris] became a career prosecutor while he [Trump] became a career criminal,” and, “She’s lived the American dream while he’s been the American nightmare.”

She also called back to another of her viral moments from earlier this year, saying, “Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not? I hear alliteration is back in style.”

The alliteration annihilation against an angsty Marjorie Taylor Greene

Another viral moment from Representative Crockett came in May during a House Oversight Committee meeting. This time her sharp tongue was directed at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, during the meeting, asked if Rep. Crockett’s “fake eyelashes,” were making it difficult for her to read. Representative Ocasio-Cortez immediately stepped in to request that Rep. Greene’s words be struck from the record and that Rep. Greene apologize to Rep. Crockett immediately.

When Rep. Greene was ultimately allowed to keep speaking without repercussions, Rep. Crockett stepped up to cheekily ask, “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” The phrase was immediately turned into a meme and Rep. Crockett even launched a line of merch. But the best part of it all? MTG was evidently hurt, and resorted to photoshopping her images, all while pretending that comment didn’t leave a lasting blow.

Reading out Donald Trump’s list of indictments

Rep. Crockett has a knack for knocking Republicans down a peg. In 2023, she gave a scathing takedown of the republican party’s attempt to impeach President Biden. During a hearing, she succinctly pointed out that between Biden and Trump, only one person had any charges against them, taking a moment to read out of a list of 91 criminal charges pending against Trump.

Holding up photos from when Trump was charged with keeping classified documents at his estate, she said “When we start talking about things that look like evidence, they wanna act like they blind. They don’t know what this is. These are our national secrets, looks like in the sh*tter to me.” The moment immediately went viral, highlighting her fearlessness.

Speaking against the patrol agents regarding immigration

Rep. Crockett doesn’t only deliver memorable quotes against her peers on the republican side, but against anyone who she believes is standing in the way of her values. In 2023, during a hearing over the immigration status at the southern border, Rep. Crockett memorably grilled the patrol agents, stating various statistics about immigration and citing her own experience with cartels, drug cases, and other relevant issues as a lawyer. At one point, when discussing how families were separated at the border during the Trump administration, she pointedly asked, “Are you aware of that? That children were in cages?”

“I am reclaiming my time!”

Another viral moment for Rep. Crockett came in response to Rep. Greene in 2023. During a hearing about election integrity issues, Rep. Crockett made a point about how Republicans’s repeated claims that Democrats engage in voter fraud have been consistently disproved.

She pointed out how there haven’t been half as many hearing about gun laws as there have been about voting rights. As she was citing articles where republican voters had admitted to voter fraud, she brought up an article about a fraud scandal in Georgia when Rep. Greene interjected saying, “Will the gentlewoman yield? I think Georgia matters.” Rep. Crockett responded instantly, quoting Maxine Waters and saying, “I will not yield, I am reclaiming my time.”

