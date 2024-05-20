Who is Jasmine Crockett? explained

A Texas Congresswoman is now making headlines for her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude.

This week, Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) found herself in the eye of a particularly stormy political tempest during a House Oversight Committee hearing that could have doubled as a script for reality TV. The topic at hand was holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for not handing over the audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

However, it seemed most attendees forgot the memo on what the hearing was actually about, including the always-controversial Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). And when Crockett tried to remind Greene about it, the latter simply personally attacked her.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Marjorie Taylor Greene's racism, "MAGA has historically been on social media saying, oh, she's black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she's ghetto. And so to me this was her buying into that rhetoric and trying to amplify this for the MAGA crowd." pic.twitter.com/RT6wPPrxSx — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 19, 2024

Crockett, not one to let a cheap shot go unreturned, fired back with a comment about Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.” Ouch. If you’re cringing, you’re not alone. Well, at least you have to admire Crockett’s willingness to stand up for herself against petty personal attacks.

So who exactly is Jasmine Crockett?

Jasmine Felicia Crockett was born on March 29, 1981, in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Rhodes College, a private liberal arts school in Memphis, Tennessee. Crockett is an American lawyer and politician representing the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas's 30th… pic.twitter.com/mnGP3kjDrd — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) February 14, 2024

A former civil rights attorney and state representative, Crockett was elected to Congress in 2022 after a hard-fought primary battle. She quickly established herself as a rising star within the Democratic Party, earning praise for her passionate speeches and her ability to connect with voters. She graduated from Rhodes College (with a degree in Bachelor of Arts) and the University of Houston Law Center before starting her own law practice.

In 2020, Crockett decided to take her fight for justice to the Texas State Legislature, running for and winning a seat in the Texas House of Representatives. During her time in Austin, she became known as a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform, voting rights, and healthcare access.

In 2022, Jasmine Crockett was elected to the United States House of Representatives, succeeding Eddie Bernice Johnson, who endorsed her. Johnson saw Crockett as a fitting successor to continue advocating for the needs of Texas’s 30th district, which includes significant parts of Dallas County. Since then, she has advocated for healthcare and criminal justice reform and economic equity. Most recently, Jasmine Crockett has been a vocal critic of GOP’s Project 2025, an initiative by the Republicans that aims to radically change the face of America.

Greene could learn a thing or two from Crockett. But let’s be real — the chances of Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly becoming a beacon of hope are about as slim as the chances of Jewish space lasers being responsible for California wildfires (yes, that’s a real thing Greene apparently believes). It’s far more likely that Greene will continue to embarrass herself and her party with her antics, while Crockett continues to keep fighting the good fight.

