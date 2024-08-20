‘Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision?’: Jasmine Crockett brought ‘V for Vendetta’ to the DNC and teased a 5th of November we’re going to remember

In view, a humble veteran of verbal victories cast vicariously as both victim and villain by the variously venerating or vilifying voters. However, this valorous visitation of a long-term vexation stands vivified, and seems to have vowed to vanquish those venal and virulent vermin vanguarding vice and vouchsafing the violently vicious and voracious violation of volition.

Verily, this vichyssoise of verbiage veers most verbose so let me just add that Jasmine Crockett is a national treasure who needs to keep obliterating Team Trump with her alliterative insults.

The Texan representative got up to her old tricks again during her triumphant speech at the opening night of the DNC (Democratic National Convention) in Chicago, Illinois on Monday. Three months after memorably blasting Marjorie Taylor Greene for her “bleach-blonde bad-built butch body,” Crockett turned her skill at roasting the GOP in ways that roll off the tongue to the Cheeto-in-Chief himself, Donald Trump, to rapturous applause from the audience. Not to mention the viral appreciation of the internet.

“The question before us is will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?” With a knowing laugh, Crockett then added, “I hear alliterations are back in style.”

Jasmine Crockett has done it again! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hs78Tjsvnu — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 20, 2024

By switching the Bs of her beautifully belligerent battle with MTG back in May for a variety of Vs with which to vivisect Donald Trump, Crockett is channeling Hugo Weaving’s hero from V for Vendetta. Ironically, there’s a surprising amount in common between the masked vigilante and the popular politician. Both are champions of democracy fighting against a dystopian despot and both of their efforts are building up to a fateful day on Nov. 5.

Just as V uses Nov. 5, Guy Fawkes Night in the U.K., as the symbolic date on which to bring down crooked dictator Adam Sutler’s regime, the future of the U.S. obviously hangs in the balance this Nov. 5, aka voting day. To paraphrase the old Guy Fawkes rhyme… Remember, remember the 5th of November, felonies, collusion, and plot. I see no reason why presidential treason should ever be forgot.

The only verdict is to vote, held as a votive, not in vain, for the value and veracity of such shall one day vindicate the vigilant and the virtuous. But whether the wider American public agrees we shall have to see. Either way, just like when V blew up Big Ben, I suspect there will be fireworks.

