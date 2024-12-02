‘You are an idiot’: Jersey Dem slams MAGA cult members for Biden pardon lunacy

After months of repeatedly saying he wouldn’t issue a pardon to his son, Joe Biden reversed his previous stance and issued a sweeping pardon to Hunter Biden on Dec. 1.

Recommended Videos

The decision received instant pushback from people across political lines, but the loudest detractors were, as usual, situated on the far-right. The likes of Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene were instantly up in arms over the move, and they soon stirred the cultish MAGA base into a frenzy.

As a result, social media quickly became an absolute mess, with people in openly harsh disagreement over whether or not Biden’s decision was the right one. Absolutely everyone who prays to the bloated orange god-king spent the day reaching previously-unmatched levels of unhinged, treating the pardon as though it was the first personally-motivated one to ever be issued by a president. It’s very much not, but most people know that. Hell, Trump himself is currently tapping people he pardoned in his first term for positions in his government. At least Hunter is a private citizen and not a political figure, like so many of the people Trump happily gave a get-out-of-jail-free card to.

Let’s also not forget that Trump is set to issue a deeply personal pardon once he takes office — to himself. He’s been slapped with 34 felonies, after all ⏤ you think he’s going to let that stick? Once he has the power to ditch the consequences of his actions, his record will be clean and clear.

All of this was pointed out with impeccable zeal by New Jersey Democrat and frequent political commentator @JoJoFromJerz. She took to X to inform everyone who is “A-Ok with Trump pardoning war criminals, rapists, traitors, spousal abusers, insurrectionists and business cheats, but outraged by Joe Biden pardoning his formerly drug addicted, now recovering, private citizen, civilian son” that they are “an idiot, an a**hole” and, to polish it off, kindly informed them that they’re “in a f**king cult.”

If you’re A-Ok with Trump pardoning war criminals, rapists, traitors, spousal abusers, insurrectionists and business cheats, but outraged by Joe Biden pardoning his formerly drug addicted, now recovering, private citizen, civilian son, congratulations — you are an idiot, an… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 2, 2024

I couldn’t have said it better myself. It’s absolutely absurd to attack Biden for pardoning his own son when we’re all well aware that Trump has already used the same power to benefit his supporters and co-conspirators. He’ll continue to wield it as his own personal shortcut to dodge actual accountability and further surround himself with his criminal cronies.

While there are plenty of people still voicing their outrage over the pardon, a bulk of those responding to @JoJoFromJerz are in full agreement that Biden did the right thing. Commenters are well aware that “Hunter’s crimes are like a Traffic Ticket compared to what Trump has done” and they’re not holding back in saying as much.

The one overarching criticism that seems to maintain even for those who support Biden is his previous statements on the matter. Biden has maintained for months that he wouldn’t issue a pardon to Hunter, instead claiming that he’ll let the justice system do its job. He clearly changed his mind at some point, determining that it was worth going back on his word if it meant protecting his son from inevitably becoming an unnecessary MAGA scapegoat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy