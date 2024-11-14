‘Before these clowns go after him’: ‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro-Cardenas tells Joe Biden exactly who he should pardon ahead of the dump era

Donald Trump, who’s spent years now whining about the “weaponization of government,” has never been shy about his intention to wield his incoming power with a dictatorial flair.

He’s brazenly admitted his plan to prosecute his political enemies, to change laws so they favor him and the blisteringly wealthy cronies who prop him up, and for once, he’s not lying. There’s not a doubt in reasonable Americans’ minds that Trump will weaponize the government to the absolute limits of his power, and then expand his power so that he can weaponize it further. Anything to give the bloated bigot more strength, more money, more influence, and more toadies to pin the blame on when the bill comes due.

The ladies of The View have been onto the notorious grifter’s game for a long time now, and co-host Ana Navarro-Cardenas is issuing some stellar advice to Joe Biden as he eyes his final months in office. Once Biden is out and Trump is in, a target will instantly fall on a number of notoriously unpopular Democratic figures, and Biden’s own son is at the top of the list.

“Dear @JoeBiden, pardon Hunter before these clowns go after him to take revenge on you,” Navarro-Cardenas wrote, before adding that Biden should also consider “pre-emptive pardons” for a range of other Democratic figures, including “Liz Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Jack Smith…and anybody else who may be on the enemies list of the promised retribution.”

That “promised retribution” is likely to reach far and wide, and may even affect politicians who’ve since stepped back from the arena. Figures like Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Biden himself are additionally at risk if Trump gets revenge-happy, as commenter @JoJoFromJerz aptly pointed out.

Navarro-Cardenas’s tweet quickly prompted pushback from right-leaning users, who slyly pondered why Democratic figures would require preemptive pardons if they’ve done nothing wrong. That question is easily answered by a simple examination of Trump’s own promises, which he’s been laying down for months, but we can’t expect his own supporters to know that. Why would they listen to the man they elected when he tells them exactly what he intends to do?

Trump has already outlined that his second term will be one of revenge, and his list of intended targets seems to grow by the day. From political opponents like Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi to critics like former Representative Liz Cheney and the broad range of media figures who’ve been critical of his campaign and tactics, Trump has sworn broad vengeance against a huge number of people. He almost certainly won’t target them all once he’s landed in office, but those that he does will face the wrath of a spoiled rotten toddler who was just handed a president’s power.

That’s the future we’re marching toward, one depressing day at a time, and Navarro-Cardenas’ warning speaks to a fear felt by many Americans. We don’t know exactly what to expect from a second Trump term, but we do know one thing — he’s already told us at least some of his plans for our country, and we’d be fools not to listen.

