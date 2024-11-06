‘History slipped through our fingers again’: Whoopi Goldberg questions America’s ‘perilous choice’ and reveals whether or not she accepts it

The View hosts have reacted to Donald Trump‘s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential run, and as you’d expect, the mood is very grim on Whoopi Goldberg‘s set.

Recommended Videos

It feels strange and borderline dysphoric to say this, but Donald Trump, the convicted twice-impeached 45th president of the United States, has just defeated the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris by winning the electoral vote majority, making him the first convicted citizen in the history of the United States to be elected into the office of the president. Despite all the discourse that pervaded our day-to-day lives over the past year, despite the verbal jabs, and political arguments, and catechistic rhetoric, Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, to serve as the 47th president until the end of 2028.

Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts on The View reacted to the outcome by discussing the disturbing implications of a return to the Trump era, and the television personality teased whether she was going to treat him any differently now that he’s to be the next president.

Sunny Hostin, who recently gave Trump a backside kicking worthy of being recorded in the annals of America, had the following message to share.

“I’m profoundly disturbed. If you look at The New York Times this morning, the headline was ‘America Makes a Perilous Choice.’ I think in 2016 we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration. We know now. We know now he will have almost unfettered power. I worry not about myself actually. I don’t worry about my station in life. I worry about the working class. I worry about my mother, a retired teacher. I worry about our elderly and their social security and medicare. I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter who has less rights than I had.”

But perhaps the most important sentiment was expressed by Ana Navarro, who said that “history slipped through our fingers again,” but it’s important to acknowledge that Trump won. Something that he himself failed to do in the aftermath of his loss in 2020.

“I have no regrets,” Ana said. “I worked hard as hell to elect the first Black, Asian woman president. History slipped through our fingers again. I worked hard as hell for Donald Trump not to be president. But today, unlike Donald Trump and his followers, I acknowledge that he won. I hope for the best for our country. I make a commitment to our LGBTQ, to our immigrants, to our elderly, young girls, women, we will not stop fighting. We can be sad today. Today we can be sad. Tomorrow we stand up and continue.”

Sara Haines echoed that message by adding: “Let’s continue to fight for the people we care about. I still feel optimistic because I am arm in arm with people who agree with me.”

You can check out the full segment down below.

I wonder how long it would take Donald to tweet that the election was stolen if the results today had been called in Kamala Harris’ favor. But I guess at least one side has to play the grown-up in the room at divisive times such as these.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy