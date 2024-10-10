‘I may not have spent as much time in a courtroom as you have’: Sunny Hostin destroys Donald Trump on live TV after he calls her ‘one dumb woman’

Finding the political discourse a little too intricate to follow, and his abject lack of a game plan a little too conspicuous to sweep under the rug, Donald Trump has now given up all pretense at keeping up with Kamala Harris and is sticking instead to his usual juvenile antics like name-calling and taking jabs at his personal enemies.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Self-awareness isn’t something that Trump counts as a blessing in his limited range of mental faculties, and this unfortunate naivety is constantly making him a laughingstock in the public eye. Whether it be putting up a clown show at one of his rallies with the help of the world’s most uncoordinated and bumbling billionaire, or saying the dumbest thing that comes to his mind whenever he appears for an interview — like dubbing himself “basically a truthful person” — Trump is a gift to comedians that keeps on giving.

You can always count on Trump to every so often take it a step too far and say the most distasteful thing at the most improper moment, which is basically what happened during one of his recent rallies where he attacked The View co-host Sunny Hostin by calling her “one dumb woman.”

He then attacked Whoopi Goldberg, saying that “politics can do strange things to demented people,” making you wonder if he’s finally achieving sentience and moving past his vegetable phase. “I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian a long time ago… her mouth was so foul. She was so filthy dirty and disgusting, half the place left,” Trump added.

Of course, Whoopi and Sunny weren’t going to let this stand, and what commensurated on The View after this unhinged rant was a backside-whooping (pun intended) that Trump won’t forget for a long time.

“I’ve always been filthy,” Goldberg retorted. “And you knew that when you hired me at your casino, which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground. Listen, how dumb are you? You hired me four times. You hired me four times and you didn’t know what you were getting? HOW DUMB ARE YOU?”

If you think that was the worst of it, just wait until the camera pans to Sunny Hostin, who took Trump to school in a way as to make even Kamala Harris jealous.

“Well, I have a personal legal note,” Hostin begins. She thanks Trump for consistently telling lies and committing numerous alleged crimes, which provides them with daily material. She also expresses appreciation for how this helps her and others do their jobs, and notes that because of people like him, a former prosecutor and legal expert can become a regular fixture on a show like theirs. “And again, I’m so grateful,” Hostin finally added.

And to deliver the final blow, she added that although she might not have spent as much time in a courtroom as others, like Vice President Kamala Harris, she has a history of prosecuting sex offenders. She thanked her colleagues for keeping people like her in business.

Hostin said that if Trump thinks The View‘s questions are dumb, he’s more than welcome to try answering some of them, if he’s not afraid of sitting so close to a prosecutor. “I’ll even give you a free View mug, not to be confused with the mugshot, because that’s your area.”

Well, since Trump is not even bothering to directly counter Harris’ campaign at this point, I wonder how he’ll recover from this particular blow to his ego, because you know as well as I do that he’s already watched this episode of The View multiple times, bristling with rage and realizing that it’s all he can do to not go for his phone and angrily type out a scathing comeback in all caps on social media.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy