‘A non-leader who doesn’t care about anyone’: Queen Latifah drops 14 reasons why she didn’t vote for the stain on America’s fabric

On Election Day, anything goes when it comes to soothing your anxiety, from indulging in your favorite dessert to talking to your most optimistic friends and family members. It’s also helpful to hear messages of hope from your favorite celebrities, and Queen Latifah has the perfect post for this particular moment in time.

The star shared on X why she voted for Kamala Harris and not Donald Trump, and she couldn’t be more on point. After calling Trump “a felon, a comfortable liar, an impeached president, a misogynist, and a non-leader who doesn’t care about anything, but the top 1%…which excludes over 300M Americans,” Queen Latifah called Harris “a compassionate human being.” That honestly sums the situation up perfectly, but she also shared 14 things that Harris is going to do during her presidency, thus underlining why she’s the better candidate.

Today, so much is on the line.



On one hand, we have HIM, a felon, a comfortable liar, an impeached president, a misogynist, and a non-leader who doesn’t care about anyone, but the top 1%…which excludes over 300M Americans.



And on the other hand, we have HER, Kamala Harris, a… pic.twitter.com/6EhUwaa2z9 — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) November 5, 2024

What are Harris’s campaign policies? Among the 14 listed are tax cuts for those who need it most (aka not the super wealthy) and making groceries more affordable. Queen Latifah also wrote that Harris will “Strengthen Opportunity in Communities Across America.” Trump has made it more than a little obvious that he isn’t going to do those things.

Every word of Queen Latifah’s X post was flawless, but she really drove her point home when she explained her “personal favorite” policy of Harris’: “She supports all women having agency over their bodies and reproductive functions – from wellness care, to abortion, to IVF treatment.”

The star has talked about abortion rights before, most notably at the 2022 Power of Women event put on by Variety. That spring, right before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Latifah gave a speech about “a group of people who are trying to steal our power.” It has only gotten more distressing and heartbreaking since. There are now abortion bans in several states and, in an excruciating story reported by People, 18-year-old Nevaeh Crain died in Texas after having a miscarriage. Doctors couldn’t help her because she wasn’t dying. It’s impossible to even process this, but that’s only one story of its kind (and one is too many).

As Latifah pointed out, there is more than one reason to vote for Harris. An overwhelming number of people support her because of her platform’s reproductive rights focus. She is against a national ban on abortions and will try to reinstate Roe v. Wade, according to TIME Magazine. As Harris recently told CBS Evening News, “Texas is ground zero on this most extraordinary issue, which is that we are fighting for a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.”

No one could ever say the actress/singer/rapper doesn’t use her platform for good, and thankfully, there are many caring celebs out there who are using their voices. Latifah has also spoken about Democratic candidates for several years now, and this clearly matters deeply to her. In 2019, she said of Cory Booker, “I definitely support him running for president.” And, in a 2020 interview with Extra, she said, “I have always liked Kamala Harris,” and that with smart leadership, it’s possible to begin “chipping away at what has to be done.”

So, while it’s impossible to fully relax until the election is over and we get some good news (please!), Queen Latifah’s words are an encouraging and comforting reminder that many people have thrown their support behind Harris. Now, let’s just get through the rest of the day… or week, depending on how long this takes.

