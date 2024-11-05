‘Goodness over evil’: Barbra Streisand lays down the last-minute election day options, and the right choice is obvious

Barbra Streisand has long made her thoughts on Donald Trump abundantly clear. Whether it’s pointing out that he’s a danger to women or highlighting his blatant narcissism, the showbusiness icon uses her significant social media platform to tear the orange clown down at every opportunity.

Recommended Videos

That a twice-indicted literal felon with a history of undeniable infidelity and sexual misconduct is even in the running to become the next president of the United States is a mystery to most people with a functioning brain. That there’s still a chance he’ll win is even more mystifying.

Now that the day has arrived when the people of America decide whether they want Trump or Kamala Harris as their president for the next four years, Streisand has broken down the choices in the best way possible. The “Woman in Love” singer and star of Funny Girl took to X to discourage voters from being swayed by Trump’s lies and self-serving intentions.

Every one of your votes counts.



You have a choice –



To choose goodness over evil…

Kindness over cruelty…

Honesty over lies…

Love over hate…

Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

Freedom over Fascism. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 5, 2024

Streisand wrote, “Every one of your votes counts. You have a choice – To choose goodness over evil… Kindness over cruelty… Honesty over lies… Love over hate… Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. Freedom over Fascism.” It’s a simple, explicit, concise, compelling summary of America’s options. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it precipitated a lively response from X users keen to make their thoughts on Streisand, Trump, and Harris known to the 82-year-old superstar. Even more unsurprisingly, those users weren’t all in agreement with her.

How did X react?

I will never listen to another one of your songs — Realtor Susan Dorroh (@SusanDorroh) November 5, 2024

Oh no, one user told Streisand she would never listen to another one of her songs. With her $400 million net worth, we imagine the entertainment legend is devastated by that proclamation. Plenty of other MAGA cultists had their say, keen to show their love for Trump without attempting to deny the undeniable words Streisand had used in her post.

Barbra, time to hop on the Trump Train! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 5, 2024

Voted for Trump. — Brian Humble (@BrianHumble11) November 5, 2024

Trump is the clear choice. — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) November 5, 2024

Yes that is what we love this country! We believe in God and that Jesus is the son of God and our savior! To be on the side of good we’ve Voted for TRUMP! TRUMP IS THE WAY! 🇺🇸 — Laura (@LauraV366) November 5, 2024

What a damning indictment of modern society. Even worse was the predictably vitriolic bile spewed by typical members of the MAGA cult.

Barbra kills Jews and babies — Republicanine (@republicanine) November 5, 2024

Now you’re open your mouth Barbara tonight before the election! What a coward you and your Hollywood elites are! You’re all going down too fast and I can’t wait to watch it. Good night Barb. I can’t wait to say good night to you tomorrow night. — Dave (@DaveyD24) November 5, 2024

Hyperbole much grandma? — Natoman (@Natoman9) November 5, 2024

Thankfully, Babs also had ample support from those who see through the unnaturally bronze doofus’ charade, giving hope to the notion that such an awful human being won’t get a second chance at the American presidency.

Yes ! — Roald (Mr Ro) Marth (@RoaldMarth) November 5, 2024

Believe me, I know and I did choose these!



P.S., huge fan of yours; absolutely LOVED “Hello Dolly” and even have it on DVD! — 🏆 (xyzc) – Chad Wilk (@prfctcellrulzX) November 5, 2024

You’ve been one of the voices giving me hope! Thank you!! — Justine Flynn (@jfly_100) November 5, 2024

Regardless of political affiliation, it’s hard to see what anyone sees in Trump. The man has no interest in his supporters — he sees them as beneath himself — and comes across as the most inarticulate, unintelligent, mean-spirited, waffling, self-indulgent dunce in political history. That anyone would want him to be responsible for running the country is baffling.

The fact that decent individuals as high profile as the likes of Streisand, Mark Hamill, Stephen King, Taylor Swift, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle, Paul Bettany, Eminem, Will.I.Am, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Bon Jovi, LeBron James, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Cher, Usher, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, George Clooney, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pink, John Legend, Common, Patti LaBelle, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Alicia Keys, and Bruce Springsteen are supporting Harris can only be a good thing. Especially when compared to Hulk Hogan, Kevin Sorbo, Roseanne Barr, Kid Rock, and Elon Musk crushing for the Orange Clown. Do the right thing, America.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy