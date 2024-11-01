Forgot password
Mark Hamill Donald Trump
Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Joe Raedle/Getty Images
'IN FIVE DAYS WE TAKE OUT THE GARBAGE': Mark Hamill trashes MAGA and Trump's litter refuses to accept it

Another brilliant burn from Hamill.
Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 08:34 am

Donald Trump recently wore a high-visibility garbage worker vest on a visit to a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It was what we’re sure Trump believed was a hilarious reference to Joe Biden’s recent assertion that “the only garbage I see are his supporters,” when the president was discussing Tony Hinchcliffe’s “joke” about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage” at a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Recommended Videos

Naturally, his supporters have lapped it up, as it suggests that Trump is one of them. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Astonishingly, his cult can’t see that. The man wouldn’t spit on them if they were on fire.

Star Wars and DC Animated Universe legend Mark Hamill isn’t having any of it. The Luke Skywalker and Joker actor took to X to poke fun at Trump’s wearing of the high-visibility vest, writing, “Apparently, the Sanitation Dept. is now open to hiring applicants with 34 felony convictions.” He followed that by writing, “Breaking News: IN FIVE DAYS WE TAKE OUT THE GARBAGE,” suggesting a solid belief that Kamala Harris will defeat Trump and be elected President of the United States on Nov. 5.

Hamill regularly uses his platform to express his thoughts on Trump — all of which are understandably negative. The actor’s posts about the former Cheeto-in-chief never fail to stir a lively reaction from those who agree with his disdain and those who mindlessly and inexplicably follow the twice-indicted orange grifter and literal felon with a history of infidelity and sexual misconduct.

How did X react?

https://twitter.com/UROCKlive1/status/1852267381529460752

Trump’s detractors joined Hamill in mocking the unnaturally bronze imbecile and praising the actor for knowing a terrible presidential candidate when he sees one.

https://twitter.com/MsUnformation/status/1852261111896379426
https://twitter.com/xRosieBabess/status/1852289120287986035
https://twitter.com/DaveWarnedYou/status/1852291032768995618

Of course, Trump’s brainwashed supporters chimed in, too, blissfully ignorant in their continued adoration of him. Some of them — the embarrassingly easily amused ones with tiny minds — suggested Trump’s wearing of the high-visibility vest was comedy genius. Others replied in their usual vitriolic manner.

https://twitter.com/TheMekon_Venus/status/1852270516805001448
https://twitter.com/ManuelJA559/status/1852237668828221860

It remains to be seen whether the garbage really will be taken out on Nov. 5 — the polls are too close to call at the moment, according to The Economic Times — but Hamill can be sure he’ll be on the receiving end of a mountain of notifications when the results are announced. He’ll either be bombarded by gloating MAGAts if Trump wins or pelted with abuse if he celebrates a Harris victory. We wait with bated breath to discover which of those two scenarios occurs.

