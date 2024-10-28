‘The choice is clearer than ever’: Mark Hamill highlights why there’s only one sane option this November after Trump campaign’s disgusting joke

Mark Hamill is one of the many decent high-profile celebrities who uses their privileged platform productively to show Donald Trump for what he truly is — a lying grifter who keeps highly questionable company and is unfit for office. The latter point was never more obvious than during a recent Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Trump’s rallies have showcased some terrible speakers over the years, but comedian Tony Hinchcliffe might be the worst yet. Hinchcliffe made countless people — Democrats and Republicans alike — question what possessed the orange buffoon to allow him to take the stage and spout some seriously vitriolic “jokes.”

While many of his bad-taste gags leaned horribly on racist stereotypes, one in particular caused utter outrage. Hinchcliffe, who fronts the podcast Kill Tony, said, “There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” Puerto Rico is, of course, American soil. It’s a territory of the United States. For Hinchcliffe to refer to it as “a floating island of garbage” is an insult to his fellow countrymen and women.

In contrast, on the same day, Trump’s primary election opponent, the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris, addressed the nation in a video with a speech that said, “Puerto Rico is home to some of the most talented, innovative, and ambitious people in our nation. And Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in that strength.” She then highlighted Trump’s past negligence towards the island. It showed an entirely different level of respect from that showcased at the Republican rally.

The choice is clearer than ever. 🇵🇷is🇺🇸. https://t.co/6us4qQCedR — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 27, 2024

Hamill took to X to repost a clip contrasting the two. In his post, he wrote, “The choice is clearer than ever,” then used emojis of the Puerto Rico flag and the Stars and Stripes to emphasize that Puerto Rico is part of the United States. It garnered an animated response from X users on both sides of the political spectrum.

How did X react?

Plenty of support came in for Hamill and Harris from his legions of fans. The Star Wars icon has over 5 million followers on X, so it’s always guaranteed that there’ll be plenty of love for him and agreement with his views.

We aren’t going back! I am a huge fan would love if you would follow me pic.twitter.com/BnSYjUqKod — Tanner Mitchell (@tannermitchel16) October 27, 2024

I don't think it's a difficult choice at all. Ask Ivana about Hitler's speeches on his nightstand.



Oh, wait, you can't. She's buried on the 13th hole at Bedminster with a bunch of top secret documents. pic.twitter.com/skBiNEaILI — RIP Project 2025 (@GoshDarnIt15) October 27, 2024

🇵🇷 is 🇺🇸 — Karen 🐞 Ladybug 🖤☕️🖖🏻🍀 (@MrsKladybug) October 28, 2024

However, as is always the case whenever a celebrity tweets anything that shows MAGA for what they really are, Hamill also received an angry backlash from Trump’s typically vitriolic cult members.

Get a grip, this guy is a professional roaster. But you knew that, you're just hoping some of your followers don't. — XeetYeeter (@meatquestgaming) October 27, 2024

Do they pass out "I'm with STUPID" shirts at Kamala's Diddy Reunions disguised as rallies??! — Christy Chick (@SteenCreations) October 28, 2024

Hamill continues to get under the skin of MAGAts by persistently pointing out how awful the MAGA movement is, and millions love him for it. Long may it continue.

