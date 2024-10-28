Forgot password
Mark Hamill attends the premiere of "The Wild Robot" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
‘The choice is clearer than ever’: Mark Hamill highlights why there’s only one sane option this November after Trump campaign’s disgusting joke

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is receiving the backlash he deserves.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Oct 28, 2024 09:09 am

Mark Hamill is one of the many decent high-profile celebrities who uses their privileged platform productively to show Donald Trump for what he truly is — a lying grifter who keeps highly questionable company and is unfit for office. The latter point was never more obvious than during a recent Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Trump’s rallies have showcased some terrible speakers over the years, but comedian Tony Hinchcliffe might be the worst yet. Hinchcliffe made countless people — Democrats and Republicans alike — question what possessed the orange buffoon to allow him to take the stage and spout some seriously vitriolic “jokes.”

While many of his bad-taste gags leaned horribly on racist stereotypes, one in particular caused utter outrage. Hinchcliffe, who fronts the podcast Kill Tony, said, “There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” Puerto Rico is, of course, American soil. It’s a territory of the United States. For Hinchcliffe to refer to it as “a floating island of garbage” is an insult to his fellow countrymen and women.

In contrast, on the same day, Trump’s primary election opponent, the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris, addressed the nation in a video with a speech that said, “Puerto Rico is home to some of the most talented, innovative, and ambitious people in our nation. And Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in that strength.” She then highlighted Trump’s past negligence towards the island. It showed an entirely different level of respect from that showcased at the Republican rally.

Hamill took to X to repost a clip contrasting the two. In his post, he wrote, “The choice is clearer than ever,” then used emojis of the Puerto Rico flag and the Stars and Stripes to emphasize that Puerto Rico is part of the United States. It garnered an animated response from X users on both sides of the political spectrum.

How did X react?

Plenty of support came in for Hamill and Harris from his legions of fans. The Star Wars icon has over 5 million followers on X, so it’s always guaranteed that there’ll be plenty of love for him and agreement with his views.

However, as is always the case whenever a celebrity tweets anything that shows MAGA for what they really are, Hamill also received an angry backlash from Trump’s typically vitriolic cult members.

Hamill continues to get under the skin of MAGAts by persistently pointing out how awful the MAGA movement is, and millions love him for it. Long may it continue.

