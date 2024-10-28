‘Tell me why you like Kamala Harris’: MAGA toddler has a tantrum after being asked to define communism

As sure as the sun sets in the West and night follows day, asking a MAGA cult member to define a word with more than three syllables will result in confusion, diversion tactics, or anger (or a combination of the three) — and that rule applies even if the word in question is one they’ve literally just used to label someone in a laughable attempt to sound knowledgable.

There’s never been better proof of that notion than in a recent interview with a Donald Trump supporter conducted by social media personality Dean Withers (see it below). Withers posted the clip of the interview on X, during which he asked the man if he believed Kamala Harris was a communist. The man answered, “Yes,” prompting Withers to ask him to define communism.

this MAGA toddler would have punched me if his wife didn’t pull him off😭 pic.twitter.com/bbqYuDtWDF — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) October 27, 2024

Predictably, he couldn’t define it. His reaction was to avoid the question and get frustrated and aggressive. The interview quickly went downhill, and the giant man-baby made himself look like a complete moron for potentially millions of people to laugh at.

When Withers answered the man’s counter questions succinctly and with facts, he got even more annoyed, spouted some additional nonsense, and looked like he wanted to get physical with his interviewer. The interview came to an end when a woman — presumably the man’s long-suffering wife or partner — pulled him away to prevent him from becoming violent. The clip of the interview has garnered quite a lively response on X.

How did X react to the childish MAGAt’s idiocy and predictable anger?

Noooo this guy is wearing a Michigan jersey too 😭😭😭 i promise we’re not all like this — Jenna (@Queen0fDeath819) October 27, 2024

One woman noticed the man was wearing a Michigan Wolverines football jersey and, being from Michigan herself, quickly took the opportunity to disassociate herself from him and ensured any readers that not everyone from the Great Lake State was like him.

Others simply couldn’t believe some of the stupid things he’d said, such as suggesting Trump was only found guilty of his many crimes because the jury was from New York and because Joe Biden appointed the jury’s members.

Did he actually say that Joe Biden himself appointed the jury members? — Coconut Tree Pilled 🌴 🎃 🥥 👻 (@JonahLandergan) October 27, 2024

they are so delusional "its new york" 😭 — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) October 28, 2024

WHAT 💀💀 JOE BIDEN APPOINTED THE JURY MEMBERS 💀💀💀😂😂😂😂 im fucking cackling do they BELIEVE THAT FOR REAL 😭😭😭😭 — 🏹 arrow x 🥀 (@goddessarrowx) October 27, 2024

Many people also pointed to the fact that, like so many MAGA cult members, he got angry and almost resorted to violence when asked to explain in detail why he held his views because he didn’t have an actual answer other than blindly suggesting “Trump good, Harris bad.”

He got mad at u for using a word he didn’t know 😭😭😭 — Soul (@soullig) October 28, 2024

Notice how mad and unhinged he got when you asked him to define Communism. These MAGAs are the dumbest of the dumb. — Meacham 🌊 🌊 (@MeachamDr) October 28, 2024

typical of them to resort to violence when they know they’ve lost an argument — ً (@americanreqiuem) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, some people just wanted to praise Withers for his excellent work in continuing to highlight the colossal dumbness of the average Trump supporter.

Bro i love you thank you for doing this — MysticMancer (@mysticmancer) October 27, 2024

I found someone great to follow! Nice one Dean 👊🏾 — the truth (@joevankas) October 28, 2024

Maybe one day soon, a random MAGA on the street will surprise everyone and form an articulate, intelligent, well-rounded argument for the reasons behind their unconditional support for a vitriolic, compulsive liar who’s a twice-indicted convicted felon with a history of sexual misconduct and infidelity. Until then, let’s face it, they sound like brainwashed idiots.

