Politics
News
I am sorry, but did Donald Trump really drop the ball on defending his assassination attempt wasn’t a ‘hoax?’

Did Joe Rogan stumble on to something?
Andrej Jovanovski
Published: Oct 27, 2024 01:33 pm

Donald Trump‘s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience got a bit weird when Rogan brought up the assassination attempt. Trump’s response left Rogan and viewers with raised eyebrows.

The podcast was going well, as well as any Trump conversation can go. Rogan wasn’t exactly asking hard questions, so Trump was relaxed and talkative. Things took an unexpected turn when Rogan asked, “Do you even have a scar on your ear? Do you have anything?” Trump pointed to a spot on his ear and said, “It zigged right there.” Rogan got closer to take a look, “That’s a tiny little mark. It healed up pretty f***ing good.” If you watch Joe Rogan, you know his face of disbelief. He had that face at this moment. So, Trump trailed off, and Rogan didn’t proceed with his suspicion.

Social media erupted with reactions. X user @KeneAkers was accurate in his description of Trump’s demeanor: “Trump’s facial expressions reminded me of a two-year-old describing a scratch on his knee.” It’s almost as if Trump was looking for praise from Rogan. As if he wanted him to say, “you are a good boy for enduring such pain.” It really is a weird interaction that makes you question whether there is more to the story.

Whether he intended to or not, Rogan’s podcast raised some questions. How does a gunshot wound leave no mark? It’s true that the bullet only grazed Trump’s ear, but you would think that it would leave a bigger mark than that. X user @donnalhilton646 took notice of the same thing. They also think that we don’t know enough about Trump’s assassination attempt and that there should be an investigation. It’s kind of hard not to agree with what Donna L Hilton is saying here.

Another thing that raises suspicion about all of this is that there was no report from the hospital. After the assassination attempt, Trump was rushed to the hospital, where they treated his wound. So far, the public has not seen the report from the hospital. People took notice of this as well. X user @smc429 pointed out that you can’t really walk into a hospital with a gunshot wound and leave like nothing happened. There have to be records of what happened inside the hospital.

And this is exactly the problem with Trump’s assassination attempt. The public kind of forgot about it. It was a tragic day where one person died and two were seriously injured. We didn’t even question what happened there. Why does Trump have no scar? Maybe we should call him out on this? After the assassination attempt, Trump was a guest on multiple podcasts; he had a debate with Kamala Harris, and no one asked him about the “scar” on his ear. But if the media won’t notice, the public will, as X user @fatimahijabix did.

This whole scenario raises more questions than answers. How did Trump recover faster than he could say “diaper?” His supporters made it out as if Trump was gravely injured. Surprisingly, Joe Rogan opened our eyes; Trump only has a tiny mark on his ear. It’s time to find out more about the assassination attempt.

