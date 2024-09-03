‘There’s something really hinky about the whole thing’: Rosie O’Donnell has valid questions about Donald ‘not an octopus’ Trump and his magically-regrown ear

Rosie O’Donnell is no fan of Donald Trump, and there are plenty of reasons for that… but most recently, she shared a thoughtful TikTok about one of the most confusing mysteries of 2024: what’s going on with Trump’s ear?

O’Donnell started her TikTok off by asking, “Why is it that no investigative journalist has done a story about his wound?” She’s particularly confused that he said “I regrew my ear” which, in a year other than 2024, might be shocking, but now is just another wild thing Trump has said in the past few months. She made a great Grey’s Anatomy joke that this TV fan appreciated; that any doctor on the ABC drama who put “a Maxi pad” on that ear wound would lose their job.

While I don't agree with everything that Rosie O'Donnell is saying…I do share some of the same questions…



Why haven't we seen the ER report?



How come no reporter seemed to blink an eye when Donald said he grew his ear back?



Why hasn't anyone done a deep dive on all this?… pic.twitter.com/atUPRu9Som — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 2, 2024

O’Donnell thinks this is “hinky” (a great word that means “suspicious”) and wonders why there is no “deep dive.” She asked “what is going on?” which could be a blanket question for any of Trump’s comments or actions, and then delivered the best quip of all time: “He’s not an octopus; he doesn’t regrow his limbs.” It’s not the first time Trump has fibbed and it won’t be the last, but it’s definitely one of his most memorable lines. Or, hey, maybe he really does think it’s possible to lose part of your ear and have it grow back. I wouldn’t put it past him.

X user @ArtCandee got several replies from people wondering why Trump doesn’t have a scar, at least, and why no one has found out what really happened. Some still wonder whether the assassination attempt was made up. Others are just as confused about why around two months have passed and there are still no more answers. As O’Donnell pointed out, the assassination attempt was a serious tragedy; Corey Comperatore died of his gunshot wound where Trump was shot, and it doesn’t make sense for Trump and his team to hide his medical records and refuse to talk about his injury.

While Trump had a bandage on his ear at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July, there has been a strange silence ever since. People even thought that Trump’s ear looked back to normal in a photo, but that turned out to be a picture from a September 2022 rally. As TIME Magazine reported, no one has seen his medical records, which is a huge problem. When President Joe Biden was the VP candidate back in 2008, he shared his medical records, according to CNN. It’s just common practice.

There has also been debate surrounding what actually hit Trump’s ear. Although Ronny Jackson, who was the White House doctor, and the official FBI statement said it was a bullet, Christopher Wray, who is the FBI Director, said, “There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.”

We might never know, and while O’Donnell might not believe it was a bullet, either, we do have Donald and Eric Trump’s opinions on the situation, even though we never asked for them. Eric said at the RNC that “I’m sure the ear doesn’t feel well” and that according to Donald, it was “the greatest earache he’s ever had.” While nothing about how Trump has handled this situation makes sense, his commentary tracks, since that’s exactly what a narcissist would say.

