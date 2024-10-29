‘The last time he thought America was actually great’: Mark Hamill exposes Donald Trump’s true vision of making the country great again

Mark Hamill is doing God’s work again, concisely showing Donald Trump for what he really is: a divisive orange moron. Besides saving the universe from users of the dark side of the force and brilliantly providing the voice to countless animated characters, it’s what the Luke Skywalker actor is best at and something he does regularly.

Hamill’s most recent takedown of the former Cheeto-in-chief comes in light of what Trump said while speaking to a crowd in Greenville, North Carolina, on Monday, Oct. 21. After vowing to “rescue every town across America that has been invaded and conquered,” Trump insisted he planned to jail and deport immigrants by using a clandestine 226-year-old law. He said, “I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 18– no, of 1798. Think of that, 1798. That’s when we had real politicians that said, ‘We are not gonna play games.’ We have to go back to 1798.” And, of course, the dolt almost got the date wrong before correcting himself.

In a post on X, Hamill referenced Trump’s archaic plans and pointed out that it’s precisely what the MAGA leader means when he says he wants to make America great again.

He said he would invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport illegal immigrants if he is elected to the White House. "We gotta go back to 1798!" FINALLY, he reveals the last time he thought America was actually great: When slavery was legal & women couldn't vote. #BelieveHim pic.twitter.com/vTO6QLejrg — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 29, 2024

It’s a damning realization of Trump’s intentions — and it sparked quite a lively response from users of X.

How did X react?

Going back to 1798 means rolling back so much more than just immigration .



It’s quite alarming . — ❄️💙WINTER💙❄️ (@WintersPolitics) October 29, 2024

Many of Hamill’s followers and those opposed to Trump’s divisive plans expressed alarm, as they worried they would reverse many years of American progress, with some pointing out other terrible things that were prevalent in United States society back in 1798.

…and when black men were hanging from trees — JustVent (@JustVent6) October 29, 2024

And neither group could own property. — mimi828 (@mimi828) October 29, 2024

This whole going back in time thing that the maga party and Donald are suggesting is unbelievable. I want this country to move forward with vigor and ideas. The youth are the future and Kamala has great plans for them to thrive. 💕🗳️💙 — Tina M Long (@TinaMGLong) October 29, 2024

He is this generations Hitler, to the core. pic.twitter.com/aLF39pGW0u — BuckWyldeTx (@BukWyldeTx) October 29, 2024

Meanwhile, a bunch of oversized toddlers reacted in that typically vitriolic way MAGA supporters do when their twice-indicted, compulsive liar and literal felon of a leader with a history of infidelity and sexual misconduct is outed for being the nasty piece of work he is.

Are you going to leave the country when Donald Trump wins? — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 29, 2024

He said he would deport shitty actors too, so you better pack. — Anthony (@AnthonyG0528) October 29, 2024

F*ck off Mark. TDS has made you look 103 years old 🤣 — Big Pete NY (@TheBronx4Trump) October 29, 2024

Better hope he doesn’t enact the “Shitty Washed-Up Actors Act” — Matthew Wayne 🇺🇸 (@Am_deSaliis1203) October 29, 2024

Well done to those people for continuing to highlight the low level of humans that Trump tends to attract. You never fail to make yourselves look ridiculous.

Only a few days remain until Americans decide who their next president is. As Hamill said, the choice is clearer than ever.

