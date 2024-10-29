Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mark Hamill Donald Trump Getty
Photos by Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics
Social Media

‘The last time he thought America was actually great’: Mark Hamill exposes Donald Trump’s true vision of making the country great again

Sounds about right.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 08:42 am

Mark Hamill is doing God’s work again, concisely showing Donald Trump for what he really is: a divisive orange moron. Besides saving the universe from users of the dark side of the force and brilliantly providing the voice to countless animated characters, it’s what the Luke Skywalker actor is best at and something he does regularly.

Recommended Videos

Hamill’s most recent takedown of the former Cheeto-in-chief comes in light of what Trump said while speaking to a crowd in Greenville, North Carolina, on Monday, Oct. 21. After vowing to “rescue every town across America that has been invaded and conquered,” Trump insisted he planned to jail and deport immigrants by using a clandestine 226-year-old law. He said, “I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 18– no, of 1798. Think of that, 1798. That’s when we had real politicians that said, ‘We are not gonna play games.’ We have to go back to 1798.” And, of course, the dolt almost got the date wrong before correcting himself.

In a post on X, Hamill referenced Trump’s archaic plans and pointed out that it’s precisely what the MAGA leader means when he says he wants to make America great again.

Hamill wrote, “He said he would invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport illegal immigrants if he is elected to the White House. “We gotta go back to 1798!” FINALLY, he reveals the last time he thought America was actually great: When slavery was legal & women couldn’t vote. #BelieveHim

It’s a damning realization of Trump’s intentions — and it sparked quite a lively response from users of X.

How did X react?

Many of Hamill’s followers and those opposed to Trump’s divisive plans expressed alarm, as they worried they would reverse many years of American progress, with some pointing out other terrible things that were prevalent in United States society back in 1798.

Meanwhile, a bunch of oversized toddlers reacted in that typically vitriolic way MAGA supporters do when their twice-indicted, compulsive liar and literal felon of a leader with a history of infidelity and sexual misconduct is outed for being the nasty piece of work he is.

Well done to those people for continuing to highlight the low level of humans that Trump tends to attract. You never fail to make yourselves look ridiculous.

Only a few days remain until Americans decide who their next president is. As Hamill said, the choice is clearer than ever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).