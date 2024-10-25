‘Go Force yourself’: Mark Hamill reveals who is ‘far worse than Darth Vader’ before admitting what he loves about the atrocity

Mark Hamill tapped into his inner Luke Skywalker to play a guessing game involving Star Wars villains and Donald Trump, though in no galaxy whatsoever is Trump about to be in a Star Wars movie.

Hamill happily posted a video to his social media X account which features him playing a guessing game that the off-camera interviewer refers to as “Trump or a Star Wars villain?”

The simple idea is that she gives a quote and Hamill guesses whether it was said by a Star Wars villain or by Donald Trump.

“I am your father,” was not one of the quotes, shockingly, as it would have at least earned a laugh from Hamill, who certainly would not answer by saying, “Trump!” Though, that would be as big of a plot twist as The Empire Strikes Back had.

The first quote in the video is, “I am the Senate,” which was spoken by Emperor Palpatine. Hamill guesses correctly that it was indeed from a Star Wars villain, though he was likely tempted to think Trump said it at some point. The next one, “You’re rich as hell. We’re gonna give you tax cuts,” was easy enough, and Hamill replied, “That’s the orange atrocity.”

Then Hamill was stumped with the quote, “Unlimited power.”

He responded by explaining that he could see it being both a Star Wars villain AND the Donald but, indeed, it was Emperor Palpatine. It inspired Hamill to offer a thought.

“The problem here,” he pointed out, “is that Darth Vader redeemed himself. The former president is far worse than Darth Vader. I don’t know if he’s worse than Emperor Palpatine.”

Unless Donald Trump starts firing lightning bolts from his fingers then, thankfully, Hamill is correct. Nonetheless, Trump has managed to make many people scream in agony, and it’s not too dissimilar to Hamill screaming while portraying Luke Skywalker receiving said lightning bolts from Palpatine in Return of the Jedi.

As the game continued, an obvious Trump quote about giving police their power back and giving them immunity from prosecution made Hamill note what he loves about Donald Trump.

Hey Kids- Who wants to take no one's favorite Quiz?



See if you can outscore me!#HarrisWalzBringHope 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PZORXke4ky — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 25, 2024

“One of the things I love about him,” Hamill curiously explained, “is that he says what he’s going to do and you got to believe him.”

Hamill added that Trump could simply keep his agenda hidden from the public, especially with things such as Project 2025, then implement those things once he’s in office but Hamill’s grateful that Trump doesn’t hide his political intentions.

One last quote from the game had a twist because it wasn’t said by Trump or a Star Wars villain. “Let’s have trial by combat.”

It didn’t phase Hamill who quickly realized, “That was Rudy Giuliani!”

Giuliani was recently ordered to give up his $6.5 million apartment to the election workers that he defamed when he went completely in on the election fraud claims from 2020.

Before the video ended, Hamill decided one last quote was necessary. He had to leave a parting message for Trump supporters and did just that. “My message to MAGA,” Hamill said, “Go Force yourself!”

