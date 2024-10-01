‘Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump’: Rudy Giuliani’s daughter unpacks why she’s voting for Kamala Harris, baby

Caroline Rose Giuliani, the daughter of prolific Donald Trump crony Rudy Giuliani, has come out swinging against both her father and the former president, while offering an official endorsement of his opponent Kamala Harris.

Recommended Videos

Caroline offered her thoughts around the presidential race as part of an article published in Vanity Fair on Monday, in which she “grieved the loss of my Dad to Trump” and pleaded not to “lose our country to him, too.” The Vanity Fair piece is laced with almost too many searing criticisms of Trump to count, but it also explores the GOP candidate’s influence on the demise of Caroline’s relationship with her father.

Caroline lamented how her father’s involvement with Trump as his former personal attorney had led him down a “destructive trail” that exemplifies “how calamitous being associated with Trump can be.” The filmmaker and activist went on to question how the country is once again faced with the possibility of a Trump presidency, particularly given the “damage he has caused, both in office and since.”

BREAKING: Caroline Rose Giuliani (Rudy Giuliani's daughter) has just endorsed Kamala Harris for President:



Some of the more powerful parts of her statement:



“Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful, both on a personal… pic.twitter.com/jEV2C79ljW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 30, 2024

“There are unmistakable reminders of Trump’s destructive trail all around us,” Caroline wrote, “and it has broken my heart to watch my dad become one of them.” The Trump-induced destruction Caroline speaks of might refer to the recent news that Giuliani, the once-respected mayor of New York City, was permanently disbarred from practicing law in Washington after years of promoting Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election.

Caroline said “watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful,” both in terms of her personal relationship with her father and because Trump is a “dark force that threatens to once again consume America.”

Rudy Giuliani's daughter just endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.



"Donald Trump took my dad from me. Please don’t let him take our country, too." – Caroline Giuliani pic.twitter.com/VMwQSTblOm — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 30, 2024

Later in the piece, Caroline named her father as one of multiple people “closest to Trump [who] have descended into catastrophic downward spirals,” which could be a reference to anyone from Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, or Michael Cohen.

Despite mentioning how Trump has left their relationship “cartoonishly complicated,” Caroline stressed that she still loves her dad, but felt compelled to address the situation since “this moment and this election are so much bigger than any of us.” Caroline went on to definitively throw her support behind Harris, specifically citing the Democratic candidate’s stance on reproductive rights, the economy, and environmental policy.

Powerful words if warning from Caroline Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s daughter. Everything Donald Trump dies, including daddy-daughter relationships. pic.twitter.com/cvbXv819Kw — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 30, 2024

“We need experienced, sane, and fundamentally decent leaders who will fight for us instead of against us,” Caroline wrote of Harris, “I need to advocate for a future worth bringing children into.”

Caroline concluded the piece by recalling the time her father first floated the idea of representing Trump as his lawyer, which was followed by her hours-long plea that he “not go down this morally perilous path.”

Caroline is one of many people in Trump’s Republican orbit who have refused to support him ahead of the election, with former vice presidents Mike Pence and Dick Cheney, as well Jimmy McCain and former Trump administration official Stephanie Grisham among those who have voiced their opposition to the GOP candidate.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy