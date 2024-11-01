‘Trump isn’t right in the head’: Stephen King references Las Vegas publication’s blunt verdict on Trump’s cognitive decline

Stephen King has long expressed his concerns about Donald Trump and the idea of him getting a second chance at the United States presidency. The author of the 1986 horror classic It knows an evil clown when he sees one and takes every opportunity to highlight the circus that is Trump’s existence.

In addition to citing Trump’s horrible views and personality traits, King often points to his noticeable cognitive decline as a reason not to vote for him (after all, Trump’s supporters doing the same with Joe Biden ultimately resulted in the president standing aside to make way for Trump’s Nov. 5 opponent, Kamala Harris). The author has now posted on X to reference an article that appears to agree with his assertion that Trump is not mentally fit for office.

The Las Vegas paper came out and said it: Trump isn’t right in the head. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2024

King wrote, “The Las Vegas paper came out and said it: Trump isn’t right in the head.” Presumably, King’s post refers to an article in the Las Vegas Sun titled, “Donald Trump’s cognitive decline becoming a troubling concern,” published a few hours before his X post.

The article doesn’t beat around the bush regarding highlighting Trump’s many flaws. It opens with a straight-to-the-point summary of his lack of suitability for office and declining mental acuity.

Donald Trump’s racism, sexism, xenophobia and penchant for corruption have long made him unfit for any public office, let alone the presidency. But as he continues his bid for a second term in the White House, there is an unsettling and undeniable shift that is leading many experts, observers and even some Trump supporters to conclude that the former president’s mental acuity and sharpness are also in decline, that his physical health and stamina are waning and that his frustration and anger are boiling over.

The article then gives several examples of Trump’s recent displays of incompetence, including at a New Hampshire rally when he started discussing infrastructure and ended up going off on several bizarre tangents, talking about loyalty, perceived injustices against him, and, most worryingly, windmills causing cancer. King’s post about the article garnered a lively response from X users on both sides of the political spectrum.

How did X respond to King’s post?

They got that right! — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) November 1, 2024

Many people concurred with King and the Las Vegas Sun’s view of demented Donald, expressing their agreement in various ways.

I wrote about this because it's up to the little news outlets now to keep the truth out there #TrumpIsUnfit https://t.co/ewOkCxAfZM pic.twitter.com/dHC7vTCiny — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Kamala Voter 🪷 (@taradublinrocks) October 31, 2024

Man in the mirror pic.twitter.com/wEMr21iQLK — Jesus is King (@ProseccoLiquido) October 31, 2024

Meanwhile, some MAGAts simply can’t accept their idol isn’t up to scratch and lashed out at King in their trademark vitriolic way for pointing out his obvious flaws.

Stephen King is the last person who should say someone isn’t right in the head. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 31, 2024

I've been saying the same about Stephen King. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) October 31, 2024

You aren’t right in the head — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 31, 2024

When the evidence against him is undeniable, and Trump’s brainwashed supporters have nothing to counter the argument, that’s what they do: they go down the “I know you are, you said you are” route. Here’s hoping the twice-indicted unfit-for-office literal felon and his cult aren’t celebrating come Nov. 5.

