What is Barbra Streisand’s net worth in 2023?

When Barbra Streisand first gained critical acclaim, she dominated the musical scene. She released her debut album, The Barbra Streisand Album, in 1963, and it quickly hit the Billboard charts, going gold.

Since then, she has reached iconic status, starring in many classic films of the day. From Funny Girl to The Way We Were, Streisand has lent her talent to films that continue to stand the test of time. A Star Is Born, in particular, remains so relevant that it has been remade three times. Streisand’s version, with country star Kris Kristofferson, was the second remake before one of Lady Gaga’s best performances in the follow-up. The first version came out in 1937, followed by the one in 1954 that starred Judy Garland.

Thus, with a resume brimming with award-winning films and an upcoming memoir, her net worth can only be as impressive as the star herself.

What is Barbra Streisand’s net worth?

Photo via Kevin Kane/Getty Images for BSB

Unsurprisingly, Streisand’s record, movie sales, and tours have pushed her into a high-earning bracket. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her current net worth is estimated at $400 million. It almost seems unfair that someone can be so talented, but in this regard, she deserves her earnings.

On the other hand, she also knows how to spend it. In her home with her husband, James Brolin, Streisand has achieved something that people often dream of. An avid fan of shopping, the star built her own shopping mall in the basement of her house. In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, Streisand explained what makes her mall so special. Curated to look like turn-of-the-century antique stores, the Funny Girl actor populated its stores with gifts, sweets, and vintage clothes. Though it may appear to be an embarrassment of wealth, Streisand admittedly has a practical reason for having a mall in her own house.

“Instead of just storing my things in the basement, I can make a street of shops and display them,” Streisand said. Creating this scene is more of a hobby, of which she has a few. She is also known for designing houses on her massive property. She created a makeshift village that includes a mansion and a barn that houses many treasures. These houses are design projects, which get her devoted time since money is not a problem for the Yentl star. Having this hobby also means that she and Brolin don’t have to leave the property when the couple wants to go on vacation.

“We treat the barn like a B&B,” Streisand said, “as if we went away for the weekend, but we don’t have to drive.” As far as the performer’s finances go, there are worse ways to spend your money.