Barbra Streisand memoir release date, length, where to buy, and more

Barbra Streisand‘s long-awaited memoir, My Name is Barbra, will be released in fall 2023. Almost 25 years in the making, the autobiography is the first time the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner has written about her extraordinary life in the spotlight, after over six decades in showbusiness.

Now 81 years of age, Streisand’s look back at her legendary career and status as an icon of music and film is possibly her final bow. The star has hinted that she has retired from a career as an entertainer, in a bittersweet reflection on her life. “I haven’t had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth,” Streisand explained, as reported by the BBC. Reflecting on the rest of her life, she simply stated, “I want to have more fun.”

My Name is Barbra will be released worldwide on Nov. 7th, 2023, via Penguin Random House publishing, and currently costs $47 for the hardback. For now, only a hardback physical edition of the book has been announced, and a release date for the paperback edition is yet to be confirmed. This is the traditional model for book releases, and estimating by this trend, the paperback edition of My Name is Barbra should be available next year.

My Name is Barbra length

According to the Vanity Fair review of Barbra Streisand’s memoir that is included on the blurb, “My Name Is Barbra is 992 pages of startling honesty and self-reflection, deadpan parenthetical asides (including a running bit about how much she loves going to the dentist), encyclopedic recall of onstage outfits, and rigorous analyses of her films.”

The hardback edition will be almost 1000 pages long, at 992 pages – considerably longer than the average celebrity memoir. In comparison, Britney Spears’ new memoir, The Woman in Me, is 287 pages long – although the singer has claimed a sequel is in the works. According to the Audible app, the audiobook version of the memoir clocks in at 48 hours, 14 minutes. That’s two whole days when played at normal 1.0x speed.

Where to buy Barbra Streisand’s memoir

Given its highly-anticipated status, My Name is Barbra should be available on all online and retail storefronts. This includes major booksellers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as independent bookshops.

The memoir will also be available in eBook form, on major eBook platforms such as Kindle, Google Play Books, Apple Books, and Kobo.

The audiobook version of My Name is Barbra, narrated by Barbra Streisand herself, will be available on Audible (owned by Amazon), Google Play Books, Apple Books, and Kobo.