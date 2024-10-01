‘He is a predator of women’: Barbra Streisand underlines why Donald Trump should not be allowed within 10 feet of anyone

Barbra Streisand has pulled no punches in yet another searing criticism of presidential nominee Donald Trump, rejecting his claims last week that he is a “protector” of women.

The actress and singer, who has made no secret of her opposition to the former president in recent months, took to X to share her thoughts around Trump’s statement about women. Last week, Trump vowed at a Pennsylvania rally to ensure that, if elected in November, he will ensure women in the US are “happy, healthy, confident and free.”

Trump also claimed that women voters will “no longer be thinking about abortion” if he becomes president, a fascinating take given that, you know, he isn’t a woman, and therefore has little idea of their concerns (particularly around their own bodies).

Trump addresses women: "I am your protector. I want to be your protector … you will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger … you will no longer be thinking about abortion." pic.twitter.com/x6GXF8WQYH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024

The comments evidently tipped Streisand over the edge, inspiring her to offer a scorching takedown of Trump’s actual stance on women while bringing to light a new assault accusation leveled against him.

“[Trump] calls himself the ‘protector’ of women, but he is a predator of women,” the Funny Girl star wrote, “as dozens have attested to and as a jury found him liable for.”

Donald Trump has no decency. He calls himself the “protector” of women, but he is a predator of women – as dozens have attested to and as a jury found him liable for. He is directly responsible for women losing their right to control their own bodies. He effectively banned… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 30, 2024

After referencing the E Jean Carrol case, Streisand went on to mention Trump’s stance on abortion, including his involvement in the overturning of Roe v Wade and the state-wide bans that followed, as evidence that is not a “protector,” but is “directly responsible for women losing their right to control their own bodies.” Streisand concluded the message, which began with the poetic opener that Trump has “no decency,” by linking out to a new bulletin from MSNBC, which reported on the recent resurfaced claims made by People magazine journalist Natasha Stoynoff.

In a new ad created by Anti-Psychopath PAC — which, given its name, is obviously anti-Trump — Stoynoff says she was sexually assaulted by Trump while interviewing him at Mar-A-Lago for a story back in 2005. In the ad, Stoynoff alleges that Trump led her to a room after Melania had left and then “pushed me against the wall and start[ed] kissing me forcefully.”

After rejecting his advances, Stoynoff said she was left feeling “sick inside” and “horrified” before a butler came to the room and put an end to the harrowing ordeal. The ad also featured similar claims made by Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her on an aeroplane in the 1990s.

Ensuring the nightmarish claims would stick, the Anti-Psychopath PAC reportedly ran the ads during Trump’s favorite TV shows to purposely trigger a reaction from the former president. In response, the Trump campaign accused George Conway, the lawyer behind the PAC, of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and claimed the ad was an attempt to “gaslight the American people.”

Streisand’s message is yet another reminder that despite his claims to the contrary, Trump has never been a “protector” of women, and there’s a long list of allegations against him to prove it. Among other colorful descriptors, Streisand has in recent months labelled Trump a “vitriolic narcissist,” “immature and vengeful,” and a man focussed solely on “retribution.” Tell us how you really feel, Barbs!

