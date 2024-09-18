‘He is an immature and vengeful 78 year old man’: Barbra Streisand rips Donald Trump in half for deigning to put ‘hate’ and ‘Taylor Swift’ in the same sentence

It’s no secret that Barbra Streisand, the iconic actress and singer, has never been one to hold back her tongue when it comes to calling out political buffoonery, especially when it involves a certain tangerine-tinted former reality TV star turned wannabe dictator.

Recommended Videos

With a career spanning over six decades and numerous accolades under her belt, including two Academy Awards, ten Grammys, and five Emmys, Streisand has earned the right to speak her mind. And that’s precisely what she did when she noticed a fellow celebrity being publicly attacked by Donald Trump. With a star-studded cast of celebrities including Mark Hamill, Flavor Flav, and Bette Midler, Streisand wasted no time in verbally eviscerating Trump when he unleashed a vitriolic, caps-lock-fueled tirade against fellow musician Taylor Swift. She took to Twitter and fired off this scathing rebuke:

When Trump posts something as silly as I hate Taylor Swift, he sounds like a young woman who couldn’t get tickets to her show. But he is an immature and vengeful 78 year old man who should not ever become president of the United States. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 16, 2024

Mic drop.

Looks like Trump won’t be getting any Christmas cards from Babs this year, or ever. The jab comes after Trump on Truth Social declared that he “hates” Taylor Swift. Her crime? Having the audacity to endorse Kamala Harris after the Vice President verbally obliterated the GOP candidate in the recent debate. Trump even publicly remarked that Swift would “pay the price” for her political stance, a vague yet menacing threat that reeks of desperation and impotence.

Seriously Donald? “Pay the price?” While you were busy rage-tweeting like a sleep-deprived toddler, Taylor was busy making history at the MTV Video Music Awards, snagging her 30th award and cementing her status as a pop icon. Being a prodigiously talented, relentlessly hardworking artist is clearly more valuable than pledging blind allegiance to a washed-up, twice-impeached ex-president.

Despite his claims of loathing Swift with every fiber of his being, Trump seems to have no problem exploiting the singer’s image and likeness for his own personal gain. From circulating AI-generated images of Swift’s alleged “support” to peddling bootleg Eras tour merch, Trump’s campaign is shamelessly capitalizing on the very person he professes to despise. Streisand’s brilliant analogy likening Trump to a sulking teenager who couldn’t score tickets to a sold-out show is right on the money. It’s not only side-splittingly hilarious but also painfully accurate, underscoring the sheer absurdity of a grown man, let alone a former leader of the free world, openly declaring his hatred for a pop star.

This isn’t the first time Streisand has taken aim at the former president, and it certainly won’t be the last. In the past, she has lambasted his comments as “alarming” and accused him of spewing lies as effortlessly as breathing. She even went so far as to declare that she would pack her bags and bid adieu to the country if Trump were to reclaim the presidency, stating, “I can’t live in this country if he becomes president.”

When one of his supporters was arrested for a failed assassination attempt against the former president in July, Streisand boldly suggested that the attack may have been fueled by Trump’s notorious reputation as a “bully.” While violence is never an acceptable solution, her point about Trump’s incessant bullying tactics is impossible to ignore. His attacks on those who dare to disagree with him, coupled with his penchant for hurling juvenile insults and belittling others, have fostered a toxic political climate that emboldens his most fervent supporters to act out in frightening ways. Let’s hope that Trump’s reckless wielding of the word “hate” doesn’t come back to bite him in the form of some cosmic karma – oh wait, it already did.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy