‘Everything this man touches turns to happiness’: Taylor Swift gave one special shout-out while becoming the biggest VMA winner in history

It’s been quite a week for Taylor Swift. She might be busy touring the world, endorsing Kamala Harris for president, and becoming the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history, but the “Tortured Poets Department” musician only has eyes for one person: her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

While on stage to receive the biggest award of the evening — Best Music Video, for the self-directed clip for her single “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone — Swift made sure to thank her beau by praising his great spirits at the video shoot. “When I would say cut and we would be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and [imitates ‘Woo!’ sound] from across the studio where we were shooting, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” Swift said, cheekily, knowing the mention of her fan-favorite relationship would bring the house down. And bring the house down, it did.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot,” she continued, smitten. The couple has become incredibly popular over the one year they have been together so far, effectively bringing to life all the footballer-prom queen fantasies of books, movies, and television series everywhere. Every time they’re seen out and about together, at Swift’s concerts or Kelce’s games, they appear lovestruck and inseparable.

The singer’s heartfelt shout-out to her other half is especially meaningful given the content of her most recent album, for which she was awarded six times on Tuesday evening. The Tortured Poets Department, Swift’s 11th studio album, is one of her most devastating bodies of work, in which she seemingly explores the heartbreak stemming not just from the end of her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, but also from the breakdown of her whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, whom she had been pining for for the better part of a decade, judging by her lyrics.

Swifties have latched on to the Swift/Kelce romance for a simple reason, which the singer’s special VMA shout-out seems to have confirmed: the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has brought light and uncomplicated joy to his girlfriend’s formerly “tortured” love life. She no longer has to do it with a broken heart, and can, instead, enjoy her big night freely.

Image via Taylor Swift

The 34-year-old musician added seven trophies to her VMA cabinet on Tuesday, bringing to a total of 30, and becoming the biggest solo winner in the show’s history. Fellow legend Beyoncé also has the same amount, but shares some of them with Destiny’s Child and The Carters. Besides Best Music Video, Swift also picked up the Moon-person for Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Collaboration (with Post Malone), Song of the Summer, Best Pop, and Artist of the Year.

Kelce didn’t attend the event since football season has officially kicked off and he’s now back to pro mode after a Summer of frolicking around Europe with his popstar other half as she continued her run of history-making Eras Tour concerts. Swift was, instead, accompanied by Post Malone, producer Jack Antonoff, his wife Margaret Qualley, and friend Suki Waterhouse. She also posed for photos with bestie, tour opener, and Song of The Year winner, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as VMAs host Megan Thee Stallion, and the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Swift and Kelce began dating in September of 2023 after the player attended her Kansas City concert, and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number. Although this first attempt failed, the two quickly connected and soon took things public. One year on, they seem closer than ever, and TS12 is shaping up to be a much happier album than Swift’s latest.

