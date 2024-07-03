‘Do not drop the baby’: Travis Kelce explains his one golden rule when joining Taylor Swift on stage at The Eras Tour

Travis Kelce finally addressed the moment we’ve all been waiting for: his debut on stage at the Eras Tour with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is no stranger to The Eras Tour now, as he has attended several shows already. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop phenomenon have been dating since July 2023, and made their public appearance last September at one of his games. Since then, they have become the internet’s favorite romance, as their relationship seems like a rom-com in real life. They have publicly supported one another several times, as Swift became almost a constant at his games, and Travis did everything he could to attend her shows and be there for his significant other.

But the NFL star did a little more than sit idly on the sides. Travis joined Taylor on stage at The Eras Tour during Night 3 in London, U.K., and he’s finally addressing how that happened.

Travis Kelce breaks down his Eras Tour debut

In a new episode of his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, former NFL pro Jason Kelce, Travis also addressed the entire affair, explaining how the duet happened. Jason also attended the first two shows in London, but wasn’t there for his brother’s debut. In a previous episode filmed ahead of Night 2 in London, the two brothers addressed meeting Prince William, who attended the Eras Tour with his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in celebration of his 42nd birthday.

The Kelce brothers finally addressed the surprise moment, which shook Wembley Stadium — and the entire world — to their core. “I initially mentioned it to Tay,” Travis explained about his debut. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.'” The fact that he wanted to hop on stage during that era is no surprise, as he has often described it as his favorite era, citing “Blank Space” as his favorite Taylor Swift song.

Unfortunately for him, the moment wasn’t during the 1989 era, but the perfect moment: right after “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and the interlude before “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The symbolism of him physically picking her off the floor after her heartbreak and putting color back into her face with a brush didn’t go unnoticed by the Swifties, who loved the surprise moment.

The NFL superstar had one golden rule for his participation: don’t drop Taylor. He added: “You could do no wrong when Taylor is on stage,” noting that she was there with her and her two “professional” backup dancers, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, saying his only rule was “Do not drop the baby. ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safe’.”

“It was an absolute blast,” he shared. “It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with [Swift]… but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome.” He addressed the public’s reaction, which was incredibly loud and uncharacteristic for the outfit change segment. “When everyone found out that it was me — because it took a second for everyone to figure it out — that moment was pretty jarring. I was just like, ‘Oh s—,’ ” he said. “And you don’t realize how big that damn stage is. It is easily as big as a football stadium… it’s way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

Travis’ cameo in Taylor’s Eras Tour was a major surprise and everything came out better than they probably imagined. However, this might not be a one-time thing, as both Taylor and Travis hinted that he might return on stage, and, who knows, it might be in the 1989 era after all.

