Prince William was unleashed at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and everyone is loving it

Over the weekend, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday at the event of the year: Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour. He wasn’t alone, as he took his two older children, and enjoyed the concert, dancing like no one’s watching.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour hit London over the weekend, and what a phenomenon it was. It was a star-studded event, with celebrities crowding in the VIP tent, whether we’re talking about singers, football players, actors, or legends like Sir Paul McCartney. Not even the British Royal Family could stay away, and Prince William was there on Night 1 at Wembley Stadium.

The future king attended the show with Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, and it’s an understatement to say they all had a blast because there’s a video and fans are loving it.

Prince William was completely unbothered at The Eras Tour



A video of Prince William showing his “dad moves” went viral on social media. The moment happened during Swift’s hit “Shake It Off,” and the future king was enjoying himself dancing in his private balcony, as he didn’t stay in the VIP tent with the rest of the commoners.

Fans found his excitement endearing, with people commenting on TikTok that, “he dances exactly how I expected him to dance,” wrote one user, with another praising him and saying, “This is the best thing I’ve seen ok slay Prince William.” Another recalled William’s younger years, and wrote, “Using the moves from his feral clubbing era.”

William is next in line to the throne, but he apparently is unbothered by the attention he got for his fun dance moves. “He is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” a source told ET. Naturally, him letting loose like this scores major cool points for the future king, and, of course, the monarchy.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, didn’t attend the concert, although she attended an official event on King Charles’ birthday last weekend. Another source notes that Princess Charlotte is the major Swiftie, though. “Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family. She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her papa’s birthday like this. Charlotte absolutely loved it.” Kate wasn’t the only one missing, because Prince Louis didn’t come to the concert either, and it was a big loss, considering his facial expressions at every official event.

Swift herself took the time to acknowledge the family, much to Meghan Markle’s alleged disappointment. The singer snapped a photo with the royals in between eras, hard launching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Instagram at the same time. “Happy Bday M8!” Taylor wrote on the photo with William, George, Charlotte, and Travis. “London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @princeandprincessofwales.”

The official Instagram account for William and Kate shared the same sentiment. Sharing a picture with Swift (sans Kelce), the family shared, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!,” the posts read. “#LondonTSTheErastour.”

In case you didn’t know, William and Taylor go way back. The two attended a charity event together at Kensington Palace in 2013, and even got on stage with Bon Jovi himself and performed “Livin’ on a Prayer” together. Long live all the magic they made!

