‘I’ve chosen a side’: Taylor Swift makes an enemy out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she turns against them in Royal civil war

It’s never nice when families fight, but that goes tenfold when it’s the Royal family you’re talking about. Prince Harry turning his back on being a senior Royal to move to the U.S. with Meghan Markle has earned him no shortage of enemies. And apparently one of them is… Taylor Swift?

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have certainly won the popularity vote with the people of Britain — literally; a recent poll rated the Prince and Princess of Wales 40 points higher than the Sussexes — Harry and Meghan have generally been more popular with the Hollywood crowd. However, with their “A-list allies” reportedly “dropping like flies,” it seems even the queen of pop herself has sworn allegiance to the future king.

William took his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium this past weekend, with the Royals even going backstage to take selfies with the star herself. While this no doubt earned the envy of Swifties everywhere, allegedly no one was grinding their teeth over these photos more than Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle “not happy” with Taylor Swift for publicly choosing William over Harry

As per Sky News Australia (via Express), Taylor hanging out with William and his family will no doubt be felt as a personal snub by Meghan, seeing as the former Suits actress once asked Swift to appear on her podcast but the superstar declined. Now here she is palling around with the Prince of Wales instead.

“If there’s one thing Meghan covets above all else [it’s] celebrity attention and the former actress probably isn’t going to be happy with Taylor Swift making time for William and his children,” stated host Rita Panahi.

As Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield pointed out, Taylor has simply always been more of a fan of William than Harry, going all the way back to 2013, so Meghan just needs to accept that she’s lost this battle. No matter how much it stings:

“If you recall, Meghan Markle handwrote a letter to Taylor Swift asking her to appear on her podcast and Taylor had her people reach back out to Meghan and decline that invitation,” Schofield explained. “But Prince William and Taylor have a very good history, there’s a very funny video of them from 2013 rocking it out with Bon Jovi at a charity event. (…) I do think this is Taylor saying, ‘I found a side, I’ve chosen a side’.”

I mean, you can’t blame Taylor for wanting to get in with the man who will be king now — you never know when you might need a Royal favor. Even so, it’s got to come as a blow to Harry and Meghan that they’re left on the outside yet again. What a cruel summer this is turning out to be for them.

