Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face embarrassing loss to Prince William and Kate Middleton as A-list allies ‘drop like flies’

The sibling rivalry never ends for Princes William and Harry, and the eldest son of King Charles has earned yet another victory over his little brother — thanks to the somewhat surprising results of a new Royal family power ranking that have dealt the Duke of Sussex one more devastating blow.

According to The Daily Beast’s Royal Power List, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not just trailing William and Kate Middleton in the popularity rankings, they’re miles behind them. Harry’s popularity is at just 34%, with Meghan even lower at a mere 26%. In contrast, William is much higher at a respectable 67% while wife Princess Catherine — fresh off her triumphant return to the public eye at the Trooping the Colour parade — is a touch higher at 71%.

However, Harry has got the jump on his big bro in the second category. The Royals were also rated for fame, with the Duke’s fame rating coming in at an unbeatable 100% with William’s at 97%. The Daily Beast notes that pollers found the Sussexes to be “more outrageous” and “interesting” than the other senior Royals. That said, Kate still has a higher fame rating than Meghan, just, with 97% to Markle’s 94%. But maybe in Harry and Meg’s case it should be called an infamy rating?

Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry might be more “famous” than his sibling and future king, but he and Meghan are apparently still not famous enough for their Hollywood neighbors. According to recent insider claims, the shine of the Sussexes being based in L.A. has worn off at this point and their ties to Tinseltown are “dropping like flies.” Yes, that includes Oprah!

As per self-proclaimed Royal expert Paul Burrell (via Closer) — who once served as Princess Diana’s butler — the Sussexes are quietly suffering from the lack of celebrity attention as the novelty of their presence in the States has led to a “decline” in “A-list stars” wanting to be their best pals.

“A-list stars are dropping like flies. Some already have done — Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them,” Burrell claimed. “Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment — Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time when they got married, but there’s since been a decline.”

Is this partly why Harry is apparently looking to move back to the U.K., something his father supports even if he’s ordering his son to leave his wife behind in the U.S.? It looks like Harry might want to send that letter of apology to sister-in-law Kate ASAP so some of the Princess of Wales’ popularity can rub off on him and Meghan.

