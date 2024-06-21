‘Angry’ King Charles puts ‘pressure’ on Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle as her unlikely connection to Melania Trump is outed

It’s a day ending in a Y, so that must mean it’s Let’s Hate on Meghan Markle Day! No one’s claiming the Duchess of Sussex has never done anything wrong in her life, but the way so-called Royal experts harp on about her you’d think that Prince Harry‘s wife was the root of all evil.

Recommended Videos

That said, it does seem entirely true that the Royals themselves are no fans of the former Suits actress — the fact that Harry and Meghan fled across the world to get away from their judgement speaks volumes. The younger prince’s move to the U.S. soured his relationship with his father, King Charles, so much that we’ve heard much about how it’s a wound that can never be healed.

According to an intriguing new claim, though, it’s possible Charles is keen to mend things with his second son, if only for the sake of his grandchildren. But a reconciliation comes with one major stipulation: leave Meghan in the States!

King Charles “putting pressure” on Harry to relocate to the U.K. to “get round the problem of Meghan”

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

We’ve recently heard murmurings that Harry is looking into getting a second residence in his native U.K. as he’s apparently growing restless in California. According to what royal commentator Tom Quinn has told The Mirror, it’s actually the King himself who is fanning these flames as he’s “putting pressure” on Harry to come back to Blighty so that he might be able to see his two grandchildren, Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) in person.

“King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates,” Quinn explained. “William and Kate’s children would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry’s children could then easily pop over from their house nearby.”

The really ideal thing about the arrangement from Charles’ point of view, however, is that Meghan wouldn’t be there. As per the King’s wishes, she would remain in Cali while Harry and the kids have their little English vacation.

“This would neatly get round the problem of Meghan – she just wouldn’t need to be there and the children could be whisked back to the States after a week or two.”

There’s not much that’s relatable about the lives of the Royals, with their $2.5 million secret homes and toad-like ancestors, but this whole family drama is something many of us are all too familiar with: a controlling grandparent wanting to spend more time with their grandkids even if they don’t like their child’s partner.

What’s less relatable? Meghan’s apparent ongoing feud with Victoria Beckham that also now involves Melania Trump.

Meghan Markle’s celebrity nemesis got nothing in return for lending her free clothes

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The House of Beckham is bizarrely obsessed with dunking on Meghan for a book ostensibly all about David and Victoria Beckham, but thanks to the new tell-all tome we’ve learned that a one-time friendship between the Duchess and the former Spice Girl turned sour when Meghan sicced Harry on the Beckhams to incorrectly accuse them of spilling their secrets to the press.

In further details on the time when the Sussexes and the Beckhams were buds, the book reveals that Victoria lent Meghan a whole bunch of free swag to wear at various Royal shindigs, hoping it would help boost sales for her own fashion line… But the results were less spectacular than intended.

“Victoria agreed to provide a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 to Meghan for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham,” author Tom Bower writes (via The Independent). “Later, Meghan wore a Beckham custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress for a service in Westminster Abbey.”

What’s more, Meghan wasn’t the only one to like Victoria’s stuff. Melania Trump was another famous fan, with Bower revealing: “Victoria’s style also attracted Melania Trump. She wore a Victoria Beckham dress during the president’s official visit to London.”

Unfortunately, for the Beckhams, despite these two high-profile women wearing her dresses, this failed to translate to any major uptick in sales. “The financial benefit was nil,” Bower goes so far as to say.

First Donald Trump indirectly helped out Prince Harry and now we’re learning Meghan and Melania both made enemies out of Victoria Beckham? Next we’ll be hearing Prince William and Eric Trump are polo pals.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy