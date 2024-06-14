Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria./King Charles walks down the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral
Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secret £2.5 million hideaway is exposed as King Charles bans them from attending his birthday

It's his birthday and he can ban who he wants to.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 08:39 am

The Royal calendar is full of antiquated ceremonies and events that it’s hard to believe are still a thing in the year 2024, and one of those is Trooping the Colour, a military procession that marches through London to mark the reigning monarch’s official birthday (they get two birthdays, don’tcha know).

Recommended Videos

This year, Trooping the Colour takes place on King Charles’ official birthday on June 15. As has been speculated about for months now, Kate Middleton is sadly unable to attend the event due to her ongoing cancer treatments. However, what is less discussed is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed yet again by the Royals over this event as it’s known that the King did not extend an invitation to his second son and daughter-in-law. Everyone, pretend to be shocked!

What is a little more shocking, though, is that on the eve of the ceremony, a secret from Harry and Meghan’s past has emerged…

Harry and Meghan had a secret $2.5 million love-nest we’re only just learning about

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

We’ve all been there. You’ve just got married but your 10-bedroom mansion isn’t quite ready yet after its major refurbishment, as funded by the British taxpayer. What are you to do? If you’re Harry and Meghan, the answer is apparently to nab yourself a $2.5 million retreat in the English countryside and keep its existence a secret… Until now.

As per The Mirror, the Sussexes secretly snapped up the multi-million pound property in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire shortly before they tied the knot in 2018. As their planned home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, was still undergoing renovations at the time, Harry and Meghan instead elected to take out a two-year lease on this idyllic private retreat, which was worth $2.5 million back in 2018.

The Grade II-listed abode comprises a four-bedroom farmhouse, a separate two-bedroom cottage for staff and guests, as well as a converted barn with two kitchens across two floors. The couple are said to have “loved” their time at their Cotswolds love-nest but they had to give it up when Frogmore was ready.

As he wrote in his autobiography Spare, Frogmore was supposed to be the duo’s “forever home,” but when they moved to the U.S. they had to let that go too. Nowadays, King Charles is trying to move his wayward brother Prince Andrew into the cottage, ensuring Harry and Meghan can never return.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to split? One Royal family member is convinced enough to place a bet on it
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to split? One Royal family member is convinced enough to place a bet on it
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Tom Hardy in France
Tom Hardy in France
Tom Hardy in France
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Apeksha Bagchi and others Apeksha Bagchi and others Jun 13, 2024
Read Article J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
J.K Rowling
J.K Rowling
J.K Rowling
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to split? One Royal family member is convinced enough to place a bet on it
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to split? One Royal family member is convinced enough to place a bet on it
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Tom Hardy in France
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Apeksha Bagchi and others Apeksha Bagchi and others Jun 13, 2024
Read Article J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
J.K Rowling
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 13, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'