Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secret £2.5 million hideaway is exposed as King Charles bans them from attending his birthday

The Royal calendar is full of antiquated ceremonies and events that it’s hard to believe are still a thing in the year 2024, and one of those is Trooping the Colour, a military procession that marches through London to mark the reigning monarch’s official birthday (they get two birthdays, don’tcha know).

This year, Trooping the Colour takes place on King Charles’ official birthday on June 15. As has been speculated about for months now, Kate Middleton is sadly unable to attend the event due to her ongoing cancer treatments. However, what is less discussed is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed yet again by the Royals over this event as it’s known that the King did not extend an invitation to his second son and daughter-in-law. Everyone, pretend to be shocked!

What is a little more shocking, though, is that on the eve of the ceremony, a secret from Harry and Meghan’s past has emerged…

Harry and Meghan had a secret $2.5 million love-nest we’re only just learning about

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

We’ve all been there. You’ve just got married but your 10-bedroom mansion isn’t quite ready yet after its major refurbishment, as funded by the British taxpayer. What are you to do? If you’re Harry and Meghan, the answer is apparently to nab yourself a $2.5 million retreat in the English countryside and keep its existence a secret… Until now.

As per The Mirror, the Sussexes secretly snapped up the multi-million pound property in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire shortly before they tied the knot in 2018. As their planned home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, was still undergoing renovations at the time, Harry and Meghan instead elected to take out a two-year lease on this idyllic private retreat, which was worth $2.5 million back in 2018.

The Grade II-listed abode comprises a four-bedroom farmhouse, a separate two-bedroom cottage for staff and guests, as well as a converted barn with two kitchens across two floors. The couple are said to have “loved” their time at their Cotswolds love-nest but they had to give it up when Frogmore was ready.

As he wrote in his autobiography Spare, Frogmore was supposed to be the duo’s “forever home,” but when they moved to the U.S. they had to let that go too. Nowadays, King Charles is trying to move his wayward brother Prince Andrew into the cottage, ensuring Harry and Meghan can never return.

