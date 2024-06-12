King Charles races to end harmless Kate Middleton rumor even as he gets ‘dragged’ into a damaging scandal

The number of imaginary, believable, and concerningly possible rumors about Kate Middleton have now bypassed into infinity and yet, the Kensington Palace, King Charles, or the Princess of Wales herself never came forward to shoot any of them down. And yet, a simple, rather lame rumor about Kate barely managed to raise its head before it was officially shot down.

For once, that’s not the fire needing his immediate attention.

The rumor in question got traction thanks to an ongoing Reddit thread — which was then discussed by TikToker Amanda Matta on her Royal Family-focused TikTok account, “Matta of Fact” — that alleged that Kate is currently in Houston, America, staying at St. Regis Houston as she is currently undergoing treatment there.

“Was visiting friends at the St. Regis this weekend and they had spoken of her being at the hotel. Has anyone else heard this? Assuming she would be here for treatment. Hoping for the best outcome for the family.”



Harmless rumor, right? So, what if she is in America? Getting her the best treatment is what the Royal Family wants and if that means Kate has to stay in America to get it — Houston is home to the famous MD Anderson Cancer Center, which has treated many celebrities in the past — it ain’t that shocking, is it?

But if Houston Chronicle is to be believed, a Royal Palace representative was quick to shoot down the rumor when the publication reached out seeking confirmation. There have been countless rumors about Kate, who has not been seen in public since December 2023, and many outlets have reached out to the palace to get their say on the matter only to either get a dubious response or stone-cold silence.

Kensington Palace isn't a trusted source, though, so their denying Kate is in Houston doesn't mean much at this point. Why did they try to shut down this rumor so quickly and not the others? Lots of rumors circulating but Kate being in America is where they draw the line? https://t.co/PbtofvTfm6 — Love, Lola (@Lola on Spoutible 🐳 ) (@LoveLolaHeart) June 11, 2024

What is so different about a mere rumor about Kate being in America? What makes the speed with which this report was shot down becomes even more suspicious when you look at the hours that have gone by since Kevin Spacey brought King Charles into the vicious circle of many sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Kevin Spacey admits being “too handsy” in the past, but is “grateful” King Charles still supports him

By now, Spacey has been accused by over 30 men of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. He has been acquitted of most of the charges while claiming to be a “flirt” whose gentle touches were misunderstood by, well, way too many. Yes, he won legally (though the fresh accusations made in a Channel 4 documentary still remain), but his status in Hollywood and in the eyes of the masses didn’t benefit from that victory.

And yet, during his recent appearance on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored Show, the former House of Cards actor claimed that he got a message of “support” from King Charles (who bestowed an honorary knighthood on him back in 2016) after his many scandals got him canceled in Hollywood.

“I heard a message, yes, and I’m very, very grateful for that.”

But Spacey refused to share more details about the message since he doesn’t want to “drag” Charles into his problems and he would rather detail more than 30 men misconstrued his intentions. He went on to detail how he “pushed the boundaries” and got punished for it.

“Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want. I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am.”

Kevin Spacey confirming King Charles sent him a message of support is disturbing. In fact the number of predators Charles has been close to or supported is concerning. At the very least it shows poor judgement & a tendency to be tone deaf & out of touch.

pic.twitter.com/zCQsQ84s90 — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) June 12, 2024

Even as an acquitted man, Spacey’s friendship is something Charles should actively avoid, especially now when he is finding it hard to put out all the other fires in his life. This one is a claim that should have been immediately denied by the palace, but so far, it has only joined the dark cloud of controversies that plague Charles and his shaky reign.

