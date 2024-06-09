Kate Middleton and King Charles
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Tim P. Whitby - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles

How long can the Royal Family survive this never-ending disaster?
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 11:45 am

At this point, it is paramount for the palace to prove beyond even a sliver of a lingering doubt that Kate Middleton is alive, on the path to recovery, and is still with the Royal Family. But seeing how massive mistakes continue to slip past the eyes of the officials and the PR management for the third time, King Charles is under more pressure than ever to use his quickly approaching golden chance to fix it all.

Recommended Videos

The moment royal experts expressed fear for Kate’s health after Prince William repetitively did his worst to dodge questions about his wife, the Princess of Wales broke the silence she had maintained since March — when the cancer announcement video was released — to pen a letter apologizing to the Irish Guards for missing the Colonel’s Review on June 8, slipping in how she hopes to join them “very soon.”

For a while, it worked… until it didn’t.

Of course, one is allowed to make mistakes, but an official letter — that was definitely going to be publicly shared — from the Princess of Wales aka the future Queen of England whose present is showing cracks? A big NOPE.

The mistakes range from the missing “to” in “unable take the salute” to the different ways of writing “I am” in the letter to the signature and name of Kate written with a sharpie, which has often been cited as an attempt to make determining the writer harder during handwriting analysis. Of course, there is the fact that the handwritten parts don’t match samples of Kate’s handwriting.

So, what is happening here? Is Kate also an amateur writer along with being bad at photoshopping a picture (the first time to convey that everything was alright)? She made plenty of mistakes in a small, two-paragraph long letter or did someone write it for her? Did she just sign it or are the concerns about someone attempting to mimic her signature valid? Were the mistakes deliberately made to give it a “human touch” or is Kate just too sick to manage to sign a pre-written letter? It doesn’t matter which scenario is true because none of them sound good.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What was ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Michael Landon’s cause of death?
Micahel Landon as Charles Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie
Micahel Landon as Charles Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie
Micahel Landon as Charles Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Michael Landon’s cause of death?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Who is Bijou Phillips dating after Danny Masterson divorce?
Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson
Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson
Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Bijou Phillips dating after Danny Masterson divorce?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Oh honey…you are a divorced, serial adulterer’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets incinerated after pretending to have Christian values
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Oh honey…you are a divorced, serial adulterer’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets incinerated after pretending to have Christian values
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What was ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Michael Landon’s cause of death?
Micahel Landon as Charles Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Michael Landon’s cause of death?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Who is Bijou Phillips dating after Danny Masterson divorce?
Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Bijou Phillips dating after Danny Masterson divorce?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Oh honey…you are a divorced, serial adulterer’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets incinerated after pretending to have Christian values
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Oh honey…you are a divorced, serial adulterer’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets incinerated after pretending to have Christian values
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 9, 2024
Author
Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.